Judge dismisses maskless workplace complaint as ‘frivolous’

Justice Benoit Duchesne dismissed a case from an Elections Canada manager who claimed lifting mask mandates in 2023 created unsafe working conditions, marking a decisive end to pandemic-era debates over workplace safety policies.

The case involved Nicolas Juzda, Elections Canada’s chief of field programs, who argued that returning to an unmasked office environment violated his rights under the Canada Labour Code. Juzda claimed the lack of mandatory masking and reliance on voluntary measures created unsafe conditions at the agency’s Gatineau, Quebec, headquarters.

According to a report published by Blacklock's Wednesday:

“Covid-19 is a disease that...poses significant risks including death,” Juzda stated in his complaint, adding that handwashing and cleaning were inadequate precautions. However, Justice Duchesne deemed the concerns baseless.

“The applicant’s concern...was based on his assessment that people returning to work might contract Covid-19,” wrote Duchesne.

The Court ruled that Juzda’s fears of exposure did not constitute a legitimate workplace danger under the law.

Mask mandates, enforced by the federal government from April 2020 to February 2023, have been a contentious issue. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed the mandates were based on scientific advice, although federal health officials made contradictory statements during the pandemic.

In 2020, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, initially dismissed the need for masks for healthy individuals. “It hasn’t been proven really to protect you from getting the virus,” she said at the time. Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo later stated that mask-wearing should be a voluntary choice.

