BREAKING: Pastor Artur granted bail on mischief, Critical Infrastructure charges

Pastor Artur Pawlowski of Calgary, Alberta has been granted bail.

Due to a publication ban, Rebel News is unable to give further details at this time.

BREAKING: Judge is granting bail for Artur Pawlowski on mischief/critical infrastructure charges. He will be under strict curfew/house arrest. 7am-7pm except Fridays until 8:30, no protesting (?), meeting with PO, and community service. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 25, 2022

BREAKING: Judge is granting Pastor Artur Pawlowski bail on the mischief/critical infrastructure charges.



He would be under strict curfew/house arrest terms.



This successful appeal will not secure Artur's release in the short term unfortunately as he has other charges to clear. — Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) March 25, 2022

Our reporters have reached out to Artur's family and lawyer Sarah Miller and will file their reactions and legal opinions on the case this weekend.

