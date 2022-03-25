BREAKING: Pastor Artur granted bail on mischief, Critical Infrastructure charges
The Calgary pastor is being released under strict conditions including curfew.
Pastor Artur Pawlowski of Calgary, Alberta has been granted bail.
Due to a publication ban, Rebel News is unable to give further details at this time.
BREAKING: Judge is granting bail for Artur Pawlowski on mischief/critical infrastructure charges. He will be under strict curfew/house arrest. 7am-7pm except Fridays until 8:30, no protesting (?), meeting with PO, and community service.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 25, 2022
BREAKING: Judge is granting Pastor Artur Pawlowski bail on the mischief/critical infrastructure charges.— Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) March 25, 2022
He would be under strict curfew/house arrest terms.
This successful appeal will not secure Artur's release in the short term unfortunately as he has other charges to clear.
Our reporters have reached out to Artur's family and lawyer Sarah Miller and will file their reactions and legal opinions on the case this weekend.
