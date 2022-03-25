Rebel News Banner Ad - Join Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Julie Ponesse for a LIVE civil liberties event

BREAKING: Pastor Artur granted bail on mischief, Critical Infrastructure charges

The Calgary pastor is being released under strict conditions including curfew.

  • By Rebel News
  • March 25, 2022
  • News
Pastor Artur Pawlowski of Calgary, Alberta has been granted bail.

Due to a publication ban, Rebel News is unable to give further details at this time.

Our reporters have reached out to Artur's family and lawyer Sarah Miller and will file their reactions and legal opinions on the case this weekend.

Alberta Christianity Canada Calgary Pastor Artur Pawlowski news
