'JUST GO HOME!': Davos locals protest the World Economic Forum
Swiss freedom activists staged a cowbell protest at the gates of the World Economic Forum to tell the annual gathering of global elites their message: don't destroy Switzerland.
Freedom activists in Davos, Switzerland, held a protest outside of the World Economic Forum's gated headquarters to deliver a message to the global elites: don't destroy our country.
Every year, the Swiss resort town is taken over by governments, politicians, Hollywood elites, billionaires and the other unelected oligarchs of the world. As we were waiting near the entrance to the WEF summit to do our journalism — catching the participants on their way in or out — we heard some noise in the distance.
Wouldn't you know it, the locals were staging a protest because they are tired of the WEF being in their town. So, we asked them why they were holding this demonstration.
“Because it's all lies. They said they want to feed the world, OK, you can eat bugs. Very nice,” one of the protesters told us. “You can be happy to own nothing and eat the bugs, thank you. Get vaccinated, wonderful. Get poisoned, thank you. No, we don't want to get poisoned, thank you for that [WEF chairman] Mr. Schwab.”
The protesters, part of the Freiheitstrychlers, or “Freedom Bell Ringers” in English, use age-old Swiss customs and traditions as a form of political resistance. Wednesday, they showed up outside of the WEF's security barricade donning enormous yokes attached with cowbells to send their message to the elites.
“They are bell ringers,” the man said of the noisy group. “They are Freedom Bell Ringers, and we ring the cowbell for peace and for freedom. We don't want weapons [sent] into Ukraine. We don't want Ukrainians to be killed. Mr. Schwab, it's enough. Stop sending weapons to Ukraine,” he continued.
Ukraine has featured prominently at the annual WEF summit since the war with Russia broke out, where officials have shed light on purported Russian war crimes and President Volodymyr Zelensky has attempted to garner more international support for the war-torn nation.
“Just go home,” he said, decrying the massive police presence that militarizes the typically winter-sports friendly town. “Don't destroy Switzerland,” he pleaded.
Despite all of the high-profile individuals here at the WEF summit, it was important for us to hear from the most important people: the Davos locals.
