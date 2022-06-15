Just how important is a father? Here's what Vancouver residents had to say

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store. Buy Now

Although we all have a father, we're not all fortunate enough to have healthy relationships with them.

Many studies¹²³ have shown that children with engaged and present fathers are less likely to drop out of school, end up in jail, or worse when compared to children with absentee fathers or male role models.

In honour of Father's Day, Rebel News took to the streets of downtown Vancouver to ask people two questions:

"How would you describe your relationship with your father?" "Do you have any advice for fathers?"

The answers we received were candid and heart wrenching.

