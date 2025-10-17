Justice delayed: Trial for alleged killer of daycare toddler Liam Riazati put off to January

You may recall that horrific story last month in Richmond Hill, Ont. A large Hyundai SUV crashed through the plate glass window of the First Roots Early Education Academy daycare centre. And the vehicle kept going, smashing through a drywalled wall before finally coming to a stop on the other side of the building.

The carnage that resulted was sickening. Liam Riazati, 18 months old, was killed. Five other toddlers ranging in age from 18 months to three years were rushed to hospital, two in critical condition.

The 70-year-old driver of the SUV was arrested at the scene. Vinay Kumar Gupta of Richmond Hill was charged with one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

But in the aftermath, the question arises: what the hell happened on that September afternoon?

Did Gupta carry out a deliberate act of homicide?

Did Gupta suffer a medical episode?

Was he impaired?

Did the SUV somehow malfunction?

Weather certainly was not a factor. It was sunny and dry on the day of the incident.

In the meantime, Gupta and his family members refuse to comment.

As well, the day after the incident, Gupta was (of course) released from jail on bail of $25,000. He must reside at his house, which isn’t far from the daycare centre. And he is forbidden to operate any vehicle or be in the possession of any keys that can operate a vehicle.

Last Thursday, Gupta was supposed to make his next appearance in court in Newmarket. However, the session was virtual and Gupta was represented by a lawyer. The end result: the matter has been put over to Jan. 8, 2026.

Disturbingly, Gupta needs a Hindi translator for his trial. And so it is that someone who cannot speak or understand English can still qualify for a driver’s licence? Is the benchmark really that low? Did Gupta mistake “D” for Drive as being “P” for Park? Outrageous.

Rebel News will continue to cover this case. Stay tuned for further details.