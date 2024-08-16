Justice Department weighs breaking up Google after monopoly ruling
Potential measures include spinning off Android phones and the Chrome browser, as regulators consider drastic action to curb tech giant's market dominance.
The U.S. Department of Justice is contemplating significant measures against Google following a court ruling that found the company holds a monopoly in the online search market.
Sources familiar with the ongoing negotiations reveal that breaking up the tech behemoth is among the options under consideration.
Justice Department experts are exploring various approaches to dismantle Google's market supremacy. The most radical proposal involves splitting up the company, marking Washington's first such attempt since its unsuccessful lawsuit against Microsoft approximately 20 years ago, Remix News reports.
According to insiders, the most probable scenario would involve separating the Android operating system and Chrome browser from Google. Additionally, there are discussions about potentially mandating the sale of the AdWords advertising platform.
A less extreme alternative being considered is to compel Google to share more data with its competitors. Regulators are also examining measures to prevent the company from gaining an unfair advantage in the burgeoning artificial intelligence market.
These deliberations have gained momentum following a judge's ruling that Google had illegally monopolized the market for online search and search-text advertising.
The court also found that Google had entered into agreements with device manufacturers regarding the Android operating system that effectively excluded competitors. While Google has indicated its intention to appeal, the judge has ordered preparations for the second phase of the case to commence.
When approached for comment, a Google spokesperson declined to address potential sanctions. The Justice Department has also refrained from commenting on the ongoing case.
- By Drea Humphrey
