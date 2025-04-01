Kamala cashes in: Failed White House hopeful lands Aussie real estate gig

Failed U.S. Presidential candidate Kamala Harris is set to appear at a real estate conference on the Gold Coast in May, with organisers promoting her as a “trailblazer” but confirming she will not be available for media interviews.

The former U.S. vice-president, who lost to Donald Trump in November’s election, will take part in a "moderated on-stage conversation" at the Australasian Real Estate Conference (AREC).

Harris is one of 32 scheduled speakers at the event, which will also feature U.S. real estate broker and reality TV personality Mauricio Umansky, Olympic gold medallists Emma McKeon and Ariarne Titmus, and British entrepreneur Steven Bartlett, who will appear via satellite.

Speaking fees for high-profile figures at AREC are not made public, but it has been rumoured Harris could be paid as much as half a million dollars to speak at the conference.

Past high-profile speakers at the event, which attracts over 4,000 real estate agents from around the country, include Elle Macpherson, Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon.

Unlike other speakers, Harris will not be available to the press, with organisers listing “No interviews” next to her biography.

The conference, founded by Australian property mogul John McGrath, is set to take place on May 25-26 at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre. Organisers said Harris’ participation would mark her first speaking engagement in Australia.

Promotional material for the event described Harris as “a trailblazer through her entire career, committed in her vision for ensuring all Americans can climb the ladder of economic opportunity, including bringing down the cost of living and making housing more affordable”.

She will join “a selection of esteemed international speakers and Australia’s leading real estate professionals set to impart their expertise, industry insights, and strategies for success in an ever evolving property sector”, according to organisers.

“We have always had a reputation for delivering the highest quality and sought after speakers, making it the standout event in the southern hemisphere for our industry. This year’s line-up has surpassed our expectations,” McGrath said.