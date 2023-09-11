Kamala Harris dodges questions on abortion limits
'We need to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade,' Harris said. 'We’re not trying to do something new.'
During an interview with Margaret Brennan on CBS News' "Face The Nation" over the weekend, Vice President Kamala Harris skirted explaining her stance on potential limits concerning abortions.
“What is it that you believe?” Brennan asked. “I mean, what week of pregnancy should abortion access be cut off?" the Daily Wire reports.
“We need to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade,” Harris responded. “We’re not trying to do something new–”
“Let me be very clear. From day one, the president has been clear, I have been clear,” she continued. “We need to put back the protections that are in Roe v. Wade into law. Since the Supreme Court took it, Congress has the power and ability to pass legislation to put those protections back in law and Joe Biden will sign that bill. So, that is what we want.”
Brennan further questioned Harris, inquiring, asking if there needed to be specific “terms of defining where that guarantee goes up to and where it does not, at which week of pregnancy.”
“We need to put back in place the protections of Roe v. Wade,” Harris responded. “We’re not trying to-, we’re not trying to do anything that did not exist before June of last year. We are saying–”
Brennan then pointed out how Democrat policies allow for abortions up until the point of birth,
“Which is ridiculous–,” Harris claimed. “And it’s a mischaracterization of the point.”
“I am being precise,” Harris added. “We need to put into law the protections of Roe v. Wade.”
Kamala Harris has a very difficult time explaining which gestational limits — if any — she supports on abortion-on-demand pic.twitter.com/QDq6apMNwX— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 10, 2023
