Katie Daviscourt's favorite moments from 2022

I cannot believe that it is already the Christmas season, my favorite time of the year. I know so many for you asked me to share my favorite report that I did over the year. I have done so much work since joining the Rebel News team back in August.

I've been to the Netherlands, to Argentina, to all across the U.S., and it was so hard to narrow it down. But my favorite report of the year was when I went over to Port Townsend to meet Miss Julie Jaman. She is an 80-year-old woman who was permanently banned from the YMCA swimming pool after speaking out against allegedly witnessing a trans woman/biological male in the changeroom with young female children.

Now, what happened to Miss Jaman was such a horrific ordeal. So we decided to create a petition called Let Her Swim, and that reached over 10,000 signatures. So when we reached that goal, we decided that we were going to go down to the Port Townsend YMCA and hand deliver it to the staff.

Now, I chose this as my favorite story because I felt like I was able to actually help Miss Jaman and we wouldn't have been able to do it without you guys.

So there is going to be more reports on this YMCA experience with Julie coming up. She has hired lawyers and she's going to actually start fighting back against it.

And we're going to be with her every step of the way. So I can't wait to see what she is able to achieve.

If you would like to support independent journalism, you can go to RebelNewsUSA.com and donate a couple dollars to keep us going, we are 100% crowdfunded and we rely on our generous viewers like you guys.

So thank you, guys.

Merry Christmas and happy holidays.