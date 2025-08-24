Katy Perry’s relationship with Trudeau fizzles out in record time!

David Menzies
  |   August 24, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Pop star Katy Perry and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's romantic link is over. Last month, they were seen dining in Montreal, and Trudeau attended her Ottawa concert.

Lonely after his divorce and no longer prime minister, Trudeau likely seeks amusement now that Barbie is out of theaters.

The Daily Mail cites an unnamed source claiming the "Can-Am power couple" has split. The source suggests the relationship cooled due to the demands of paparazzi and their busy schedules, stating, "It has cooled off.”

It's ironic that Justin Trudeau, known for drama, is averse to publicity. Katy Perry, like Canadians, seems to have tired of Justin's antics and ended their relationship. 

Menzies recounts asking Katy Perry fans at a Toronto concert what they thought of the romance, and overwhelmingly, fans believed Perry "can do better."

Furthermore, most fans expressed they do not miss Trudeau as prime minister.

Help us find a new date for our heartbroken ex-politician. He's been dumped by his wife, his party, and now Katy Perry. Someone needs to write a song about this!

