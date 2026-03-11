'Keep prisons single sex!': Real feminists denounce Canada justice failures

On International Women’s Day, a small group of former inmates and their supporters gathered at the corner of Saint-Urbain Street and René-Lévesque Boulevard in Montreal to protest Canada’s prison policy allowing biological males who identify as women to be housed in female facilities.

The demonstration was organized by former inmate Heather Mason, who says her concerns come from personal experience inside Canada’s prison system.

“It's important for me. Like you said, I was a former inmate, and I was actually incarcerated when they changed the transfer policy to allow men and women's prisons and jails,” Mason said.

“KEEP PRISONS SINGLE-SEX”



On Women's Day, former female inmates and their supporters are gathering in Montreal to denounce a justice system that allows biological men who identify as women to access female prisons.

She alleges the policy has created serious safety concerns for incarcerated women.

“A lot of my friends and myself included were subjected to physical assault, sexual assault, harassment, coercion,” she said. “There have been women that have been raped. There's been women who have been impregnated, taken out for abortions, even had children.”

Mason said women in prison rarely have a public voice.

“Women who are in prison are voiceless, right? Society doesn't know what happens inside unless someone on the outside speaks about it,” she said.

According to one woman present at the rally, the issue ultimately comes down to safety and dignity. “We need privacy, dignity, and to have violent males locked up with females in women's prisons is unconscionable. It's not civilized. It's cruel,” she said.

Mason also criticized what she sees as a lack of transparency around the policy. “I believe the public just thinks that it's not happening, that it's not real because mainstream media doesn't report on this,” Mason said.

Mason estimates there are currently about 17 transgender-identified inmates in federal women’s prisons, though she says the total number across provincial jails is unclear.

“These women… regardless of if they've made mistakes, they still deserve basic dignity, basic respect and safety,” she said.