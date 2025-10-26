Mark Carney and Doug Ford are criticized for Ontario's $75 million ad campaign aimed at Donald Trump, a sum deemed excessive and raising questions about its intent.

One theory suggests Carney and Ford are poorly advised, genuinely believing they can "Trump-bust." A more cynical theory posits they deliberately provoke a trade war with Trump to create a domestic scapegoat for economic hardship, bolstering their political standing.

Keith Wilson, King's Counsel, offers a blended theory: both incompetence and a desire to deflect blame could be at play. Wilson critiques Venezuela's socialist failures on U.S. interference and Ontario's "glaringly incompetent" ad campaign, which misrepresented a Ronald Reagan speech on tariffs by omitting his use of them for American industry protection.

Trump and his supporters are further incensed by the continued ad campaign, even during events like the World Series. This is viewed as reckless, given that 75% of Ontario's trade is with the US, impacting hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Ford and Carney spearhead the anti-tariff campaign, with Premiers Wab Kinew and David Eby also running ads, seemingly prioritizing internet fame over industry support.

In stark contrast, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith promotes "strong, consistent diplomacy" and "good faith" to achieve North American energy dominance. Her "only adult in the room" approach, including efforts during Trump's inauguration, contrasts sharply with other premiers' "crybaby behavior."

Mark Carney is criticized as an "empty suit" despite his impressive resume, lacking practical business experience and market understanding. His ideological opposition to pipelines and reliance on buzzwords are seen as harming Canada's economy.

Critics view him as a "mascot" rather than a hands-on leader, misunderstanding economic growth. His actions are perceived as actively deterring investment and causing job losses, rather than repealing restrictive laws.