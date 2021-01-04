Kenney cleans house: premier punishes Alberta MLAs for violating COVID restrictions

The Canadian Press / Jason Franson, Twitter / TheHuckabay

Premier Jason Kenney has listened to the demands from Alberta residents, reversing his decision not to hand out punishments for members of his United Conservative Party that broke COVID travel restrictions imposed by his government.

After days of outrage on social media, and as news broke about an MLA who travelled — and still was — out of the country late on Sunday evening, the pressure to act continued to mount on the premier.

Today, Premier Kenney took action, releasing a statement regarding the message he received and outlining the new decisions he has made.

Albertans have every right to expect that people in positions of public trust be held to a higher standard of conduct during COVID-19.



Over the weekend I have listened to Albertans who are sending a clear message that they want real consequences for these actions.



My statement: pic.twitter.com/uAw0DI0N67 — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) January 4, 2021

Grand Prairie MLA and Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard has resigned, accomplishing the goal of the more than 5,300 people who signed Rebel News' petition at FireAllard.com. Premier Kenney's Chief of Staff Jamie Huckabay also resigned from his position.

Calgary-Klein representative Jeremy Nixon was removed from his duties as the parliamentary secretary for civil society. Gone from the Treasury Board is Jason Stephan, MLA for Red Deer-South.

BREAKING: Our https://t.co/gXaLsxpjbs campaign was a success, she and the other Hawaiian Hypocrite @JeremyPNixon were both relieved from their duties. Jamie Huckabee is also gone. — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) January 4, 2021

Three other MLAs — Tanya Fir, Pat Rehn and Tany Yao — were removed from committees.

“Albertans have every right to expect that people in positions of public trust be held to a higher standard of conduct during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the premier's statement reads.

While this might mitigate the electoral damage caused by the Aloha crew, the damage to the credibility of the lockdowns is permanent. If @jkenney has any sense, and this mass firing shows he does, the lockdowns will be ended in 8 days. https://t.co/MAULguUQIs — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) January 4, 2021

“Last Friday I took responsibility for having not been clear enough members of the government caucus and others in positions of leadership that they should not travel abroad,” Kenney confessed. “Over the weekend, I have listened to Albertans who are sending a clear message that they want real consequences for these actions.”