Kevin Rudd blows $70k on yet another lavish Pride party in Washington
The former Australian PM faces renewed criticism over the use of taxpayer funds for another extravagant Pride event featuring drag queens.
Former Australian Prime Minister and current Ambassador to the US, Kevin Rudd, has come under fire yet again after hosting a lavish Pride party at the Australian Embassy in Washington.
The June 13 event, which featured a Eurovision act and drag performances, racked up more than $70,000 in expenses.
Invoices revealed by the Opposition through freedom of information requests showed that the party catered for 200 guests, with costs including over $12,000 for food and $775 for Pride-coloured balloons. Drag queen Crystal Edge and DJ Kitty Glitter were paid to entertain guests, receiving $400 and $2000 respectively. South Australian Eurovision entry, Electric Fields, performed for a fee of $10,000.
The embassy also spent $14,600 on sound equipment and decorations, including black stage carpet and drape panels. Additional expenses included $4,000 for alcohol and $675 for event photography.
Opposition MP James Stevens criticised the spending, saying:
"There are many important aspects of the ambassador’s role, but all we seem to hear about is Dr Rudd’s proclivity for partying."
He added that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese needs to explain why taxpayer money is being used for such events during a cost-of-living crisis in Australia.
The event follows similar criticisms of Rudd’s previous embassy functions, raising questions about the appropriateness of these expenditures during tough economic times.
REBEL AUSTRALIA STORE!
Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! Look good and support our independent journalism.SHOP NOW
- By Avi Yemini
Sign up for Rebel News Australia!
Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.