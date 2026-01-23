Kevin Rudd deflects when Ezra Levant asks him about Trump at Davos

Former Australian prime minister jokes, dodges, and refuses a straight answer as Rebel News presses him on Trump’s WEF speech.

Ezra Levant
  |   January 23, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Article by Rebel News Staff

Kevin Rudd is no stranger to Davos — or to Rebel News.

Earlier this week, the former Australian prime minister and current ambassador was confronted by Avi Yemini on the streets of the World Economic Forum. Now, Ezra Levant has his turn.

 

While walking through Davos, Ezra asked Rudd a simple question: what did he make of President Donald Trump’s speech? Rather than answer directly, Rudd pivoted to humour, sarcasm, and diplomatic wordplay — teasing Ezra, joking about Canada’s cold weather, and ultimately sidestepping the substance of the question entirely.

It’s a familiar pattern at the World Economic Forum. Global elites are happy to talk — as long as they’re not pressed on issues that matter.

Rebel News is not accredited by the WEF. We’re not invited into the closed-door sessions with oligarchs, politicians, bankers, and bureaucrats. Instead, we’re outside — scrumming the powerful as they move between meetings, hotels, and cocktail parties.

That’s where real accountability journalism happens.

Help get Rebel News to Davos for the 2026 World Economic Forum

Latest News

Rebel News doesn’t have corporate sponsors or billionaire backers. Our journalism stays independent for one reason: viewers like you support it.

Right now, we’re on the ground in Davos reporting from the World Economic Forum — where the world’s most powerful people gather and where the mainstream media too often plays nice. We’re crowdfunding the basics: economy-class flights, modest lodging, meals, trains, and on-the-ground reporting costs so Ezra Levant, Avi Yemini, and our crew can put cameras and tough questions where the powerful don’t want them.

Every contribution — large or small — goes directly to WEF Reports 2026 coverage. If you want fearless, independent reporting from Davos, please donate now.

Amount
$
DONATE

Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.