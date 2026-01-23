Kevin Rudd deflects when Ezra Levant asks him about Trump at Davos

Article by Rebel News Staff

Kevin Rudd is no stranger to Davos — or to Rebel News.

Earlier this week, the former Australian prime minister and current ambassador was confronted by Avi Yemini on the streets of the World Economic Forum. Now, Ezra Levant has his turn.

🚨 Kevin Rudd DENIES being forced out after Trump publicly HUMILIATED him



The former Australian PM and soon-to-be ex-ambassador claimed in Davos that quitting a year early had NOTHING to do with the President’s recent viral smackdown on international TV that was cheered by most… pic.twitter.com/flGJjKXB6V — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 21, 2026

While walking through Davos, Ezra asked Rudd a simple question: what did he make of President Donald Trump’s speech? Rather than answer directly, Rudd pivoted to humour, sarcasm, and diplomatic wordplay — teasing Ezra, joking about Canada’s cold weather, and ultimately sidestepping the substance of the question entirely.

It’s a familiar pattern at the World Economic Forum. Global elites are happy to talk — as long as they’re not pressed on issues that matter.

Rebel News is not accredited by the WEF. We’re not invited into the closed-door sessions with oligarchs, politicians, bankers, and bureaucrats. Instead, we’re outside — scrumming the powerful as they move between meetings, hotels, and cocktail parties.

That’s where real accountability journalism happens.