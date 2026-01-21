Kevin Rudd DENIES being forced out after Trump publicly HUMILIATED him

I confronted Kevin Rudd on the streets of Davos after his humiliating exit as Australia’s ambassador to the United States, and unsurprisingly, he didn’t want to answer the most obvious question of all: did Donald Trump force him out?

Rudd has been trying to pretend nothing happened. But Australians saw it with their own eyes. At a White House meeting, Trump dismissed him to his face, saying, “I don’t like you either. I don’t and I probably never will.” It was brutal and deeply embarrassing for a former prime minister representing Australia on the world stage.

When I approached Rudd in Davos, I asked what many Australians were thinking. How does it feel knowing that a lot of Australians, probably the majority, were actually on Trump’s side in that moment?

Rudd immediately tried to dodge and then when I asked about his new role and why he was even here in Davos, he backtracked. “I’m here in a private capacity,” he said.

I pressed him on the obvious speculation: that he quit early because Trump told him to his face that he didn’t like him. Rudd flatly denied it.

“I think the best thing for you to do mate is to look at the statements made by the prime minister, statements made by the foreign minister and the statements… which came out of the White House itself… which disprove your thesis,” he said, pointing to PR managed statements designed for him, and the Labor government, to try and save face.

So I asked him again, clearly and directly. Was he saying with a straight face that it had nothing to do with Trump telling him he didn’t like him?

Instead of answering, Rudd tried to brush it off. “You were just looking for color and movement, aren’t you?” he replied, realising his usual schtick wasn't working on me.

That’s when I pointed out what he really didn’t want to hear: that Australians were enjoying the moment. That they were cheering as a foreign president dressed down one of our most smug political figures. I asked him plainly, does that hurt, as a former prime minister?

Rudd didn’t deny it. He didn’t explain it. He just attacked the questions. “Because you’re a rebel you would ask rebellious questions like that,” he said, before attempting to flee the interview. “I got to run mate.”

I followed, continuing to ask who he thought would actually win on popularity if Australians had to choose between him and Trump. Again, no answer. Just more deflection.

Rudd insists his exit had “nothing to do” with Trump humiliating him. According to him, the problem isn’t his conduct, his past comments, or his inability to deal with a president he openly despised.

The problem, apparently, is my questions.