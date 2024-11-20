Kevin Rudd makes desperate plea to save cushy U.S. ambassador role
Despite past harsh criticisms of Donald Trump, former Australian PM Kevin Rudd tries to sell his 'willingness to collaborate' with the 47th U.S. President.
Australia’s Ambassador to the United States, Kevin Rudd, has pleaded his case to work with President-elect Donald Trump, despite having called him a “village idiot”, “traitor to the West”, and “nuts” in the past.
Rudd made his comments during a video appearance at the United States Studies Centre’s International Strategic Forum in Sydney, where he claimed that he and his team are prepared for the upcoming challenges with the new US administration.
The US and Australia will continue our important work together under the incoming Trump Administration. pic.twitter.com/fwU5FjTIYK— Kevin Rudd AC (@AmboRudd) November 20, 2024
“I’ve been working hard, and the team here at the embassy is well-prepared,” Rudd stated. “We’re ready to collaborate with the Trump administration to maintain the strong economic and security relationship between our two countries.”
"He won't be there long." Trump indicated that Kevin Rudd may be fired on day one. pic.twitter.com/FF5eopZVjq— Alex James (@actualAlexJames) November 10, 2024
The ambassador’s remarks follow scrutiny over his previous criticisms of Trump, which had sparked tensions with the incoming administration. Despite once labelling Trump a "destructive traitor", Rudd has suddenly softened his tone, acknowledging that the Trump campaign has displayed greater discipline compared to previous years.
Rudd’s rhetoric shift was accompanied by the removal of his critical social media posts about Trump, with his office explaining the action as a sign of “respect for the office of President of the United States.”
https://t.co/gZgn50AWYi pic.twitter.com/ieUTiYW6bG— Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) November 12, 2024
The move came after an apparent warning from Trump’s deputy chief of staff, Dan Scavino, who posted an hourglass on Rudd’s social media, hinting at the end of his tenure.
Peter McGilligan commented 2024-11-20 20:43:20 -0500 FlagThe chickens are coming home to roost for Krudd and good riddance. This is the individual that hired drag queens on the Australian dime to the tune of $90,000 on a Pride party including $4000 on booze and more than $12,000 for catering! Drain the swamp!!!