Kevin Spacey charged with multiple counts of sexual assault

Kevin Spacey, who was previously accused of sexually assaulting multiple young men, has been charged with sexually assaulting three men in the United Kingdom, the British Crown Prosecution Service announced Thursday.

The head of the CPS Special Crime Division, Rosemary Ainslie, stated in a press release that the 62-year-old "House of Cards" actor faces four counts of sexual assault, as well as one charge of “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.”

“The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation,” Ainslie said. “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr. Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

As detailed by NBC News, Spacey is charged with sexually assaulting three men in the U.K. between 2005-2013. Two of the alleged assaults occurred in March 2005 in London against one person. While another alleged assault occurred in London in August of 2008.

“The alleged sexual activity without consent, also in August 2008 was reported by the same alleged victim,” NBC News reported. “The alleged sexual assault was reported to have happened in April 2013 in Gloucestershire, a county around 100 miles west of London.”

Spacey, who previously starred in the movies “Se7en” and “The Usual Suspects,” was dropped from his starring role in Netflix’s hit series, "House of Cards" in November 2017 due to misconduct and sexual assault allegations made against him.

The claims by "Star Trek Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp kicked off the host of allegations that now dog Spacey’s once stirling career as an actor. Wrapp accused Spacey of making inappropriate sexual advances against him three decades ago, when Wrapp was 14-years-old. The allegations were brought to light by Buzzfeed News.

Spacey denied the incident, stating that he didn’t remember it.

“If I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years,” wrote Spacey.

Within days of the first accusation, Spacey was accused by lesser-known filmmaker Tony Montana of being groped by the actor. Others came forward with claims that the actor had often become too handsy with them.

Later in 2017, London’s Old Vic Theatre claims it received 20 allegations of “inappropriate behavior” against Spacey during his time there since the 1990s.

In 2018, Spacey was charged with indecent assault in Nantucket, Massachusetts. Spacey pleaded not guilty, and the charges later dropped when the alleged victim withdrew his civil lawsuit against the actor.