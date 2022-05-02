Rebel News Banner Ad - Mother's Day Merch at the Rebel News Store

Kielburger greed didn't stop at WE scandal

Liberal-ally Craig Kielburger sat on Leaders' Debates Commission 'non-partisan' Advisory Board

  • By Rebel News
  • May 02, 2022

Most people know Craig Kielburger as a leader of the WE Charity, an organization that came under scrutiny for conflicts of interest in 2020 after it was selected by Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party for a lucrative federal student grant program.

On Friday's episode of the The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid dove deeper into the murky financial footprint of Justin Trudeau's close ally Craig Kielburger.

In this clip, Sheila discusses Kielburger's questionable appointment to the Leaders' Debates Commission Advisory Board, and examines how he attempted to take advantage of taxpayer dollars by booking extra accommodations. 

New episodes of The Ezra Levant Show air weeknights at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT 

 

Justin Trudeau Canada Liberal Party of Canada WE Charity Big Government
