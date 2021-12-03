Rebel News Banner Ad - Pastor Event TDF

Kim Jong-un is copying my style

This just in from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea: Kim is banning his beleaguered citizens from wearing black leather trenchcoats.

The North Korean fashion plate deems this to be HIS signature outerwear item, and Kim isn't into that whole “sharing is caring” thing.

Thus, stores cannot sell this item and there are reports of police defrocking those citizens who have the temerity of wearing black leather trenchcoats.

But you see, MY beloved black leather trenchcoat dates back to the '90s. And I've been wearing it for a lot longer than Kim Jung-Un has been wearing his trenchcoat.

North Korea
