King Charles and President Donald Trump fighting over Canada?

Pussy cat Mark Carney when he’s in the lion’s den but Carney plays the tough guy on the podium where he’s safe and he thinks voters want him to talk like the leader of a sovereign country. Pierre Trudeau BROUGHT HOME THE CONSTITUTION in 1982. Now Carney who made billions of dollars from contacts while in London England is sucking up to the guy who inherits a title that was never legitimate and only titles acquired through wars and bloodshed. Yet Charles whose abuse of his marriage vows and torment of the trust of Lady Diana is now to be brought here as though he’s a respectable man and we are supposed to pay homage again to the obscenely outdated monarchy! Yes, Carney is paying back all the privileges that got him the fancy titles and the billions of dollar squirreled away in tax havens.



Big talk from Carney the campaigner and subservience to the The Donald once he’s on Donald’s turf. What a hypocrite and a coward who speaks from both sides of his mouth. That is Mark Carney, the guy who talks big after sneakily maneuvering his parachute into the title of PM of Canada and then calls the shortest possible legal election so we don’t learn about Carney’s hidden tax evasions.



We need a new election NOW to ensure that there were not more shenanigans behind the scenes.



BTW , why was Justin Trudeau not at the silly celebrtions by Carney of his “victory”? You know, the one where Carney “danced” so laughably. Justin Trudeau should have been there if he’d felt he’d been treated with the dignity of the office of his role as PM. Same with Carney. If he has no respect for the Office of the PM, talks like a fearless warrior on the campaign trail and then wimpers in Trump’s oval office, or the US king’s court, then he deserves no respect.



I do not consider Carney’s election as legitimate given that it was done in such a sneaky and overly speedy manner. Why? Was Trump at the border witjh a military legion, ready to seize Canada? No; Carney created a fiction of “urgency” even though he called the legitimate warriors against the potentially fake COVID emergency “insurgents” and iurged they be punished for daring to exercise their rights of free speech and peaceful assumbly.



The only violence that emerged from the Freedom Convoy was that initiated by the unknown military-clothed men on horseback and with clubs, knocking down old women. And yet Carney shows when he’s confronted by a stronger adversary like Trump, he purrs like a pussy cat. If that was the first and final round of an insurgency against the threats of Donald Trump then Trump won – the first and final baattle was over before it began.



Way to go, heroic Mark Carney. Call in your king to fight your battle in symbolism only. Or better yet, call in king Charles ancesstor – Vlad the fImpaler. He’d scare off Donald Trump, would he not?