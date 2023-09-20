WATCH: Labor loyalists DEFECT over Voice to Parliament vote

As the date draws closer for Australians to vote on the proposed Voice to Parliament for Indigenous Australians, I took to the streets of Melbourne to grasp the public sentiment.

Months ago, polls predicted an overwhelming 'Yes', yet a tide of unexpected 'No' votes looms large. Particularly striking was a long-time Labor-voting couple voicing their intention to vote 'No', a curveball given Labor's fervent push for the 'Yes' vote.

The referendum, advocated by politicians and celebrities alike, claims to offer Indigenous Australians a distinctive voice in Parliament. However, as I conversed with locals, it became clear that many felt under-informed or conflicted.

One resident confessed, "I don't even know what it's about." Another was initially for the 'Yes' camp but was swayed by Indigenous academic Marcia Langton's shocking remarks branding some 'No' voters as racists.

This couple's disillusionment, as lifelong Labor voters, starkly portrays the chasm between public perception and the party line.

For some, the division stems from the belief that everyone, regardless of race, should have equal representation. A resident passionately expressed her ancestors' struggles, stressing that any form of elevated rights or privileges for one group can be detrimental.

This upcoming vote doesn't just concern Indigenous representation but also speaks volumes about public trust and transparency. Many are yearning for clarity and a clear definition of what 'a voice' truly means, especially when introducing constitutional changes.