Lacking energy independence, Quebec continues to say no!

Quebec sits on an enormous reserve of critical minerals and untapped energy potential, yet it continues to block major projects like GNL Québec and Energy East under the guise of a "lack of social acceptability."

Back in 2016, François Legault campaigned on reducing Quebec’s dependence on equalization payments. He pledged to stimulate economic growth by developing oil and gas. Fast forward to today, and Legault has completely reversed course — going so far as to ban oil and gas exploration altogether.

Now, despite growing concerns over energy security, Legault still hides behind the excuse of “social acceptability.” But the reality is, 74% of Quebecers support building pipelines, according to the latest poll.

So, has Premier Legault surrendered to the very ideological forces he once condemned?

Energy advocate and Oilsands Strong founder Robbie Picard has long fought for a united approach to Canadian energy. “We’ve been working so hard to build a stronger national industry,” Picard says. “But Alberta sends billions to Quebec in equalization, and in return, we can’t even get a pipeline built within our own country. We send oil to the U.S. and then buy it back. It’s ridiculous.”

Picard warns that Canada's failure to develop its own energy resources has dire consequences.

“We told Germany no. We told Japan no. Now, Quebec is at risk because it lacks energy independence,” he says. “If we had built pipelines 10 or 20 years ago, Canada’s GDP would be far higher. Instead, we’re still behind Texas.”

Picard also highlights the irony of environmental opposition to pipelines. “Pipelines are safer and reduce emissions compared to shipping oil by rail. Yet, every new project faces protests. Meanwhile, Canada produces just 0.15% of global emissions, but we’re held hostage by environmental activists.”

Ultimately, Picard believes Canada’s disjointed energy policy is harming national unity.

“If we don’t fix this, we could face a constitutional crisis. Alberta has been disrespected for too long,” he warns. “We have the resources to be the richest country in the world—if only we had the vision to use them.”