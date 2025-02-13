Lacking energy independence, Quebec continues to say no!

Quebec continues to block major projects like GNL Québec and Energy East under the guise of “social acceptability.” Meanwhile, Premier François Legault has abandoned his promise to reduce Quebec’s dependence on equalization payments and banned oil and gas development entirely. As Robbie Picard, founder of Oilsands Strong, puts it, “We are either a country that works together, or we're not.”

Alexandra Lavoie
  |   February 13, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Quebec sits on an enormous reserve of critical minerals and untapped energy potential, yet it continues to block major projects like GNL Québec and Energy East under the guise of a "lack of social acceptability."

Back in 2016, François Legault campaigned on reducing Quebec’s dependence on equalization payments. He pledged to stimulate economic growth by developing oil and gas. Fast forward to today, and Legault has completely reversed course — going so far as to ban oil and gas exploration altogether.

Now, despite growing concerns over energy security, Legault still hides behind the excuse of “social acceptability.” But the reality is, 74% of Quebecers support building pipelines, according to the latest poll.

So, has Premier Legault surrendered to the very ideological forces he once condemned?

Energy advocate and Oilsands Strong founder Robbie Picard has long fought for a united approach to Canadian energy. “We’ve been working so hard to build a stronger national industry,” Picard says. “But Alberta sends billions to Quebec in equalization, and in return, we can’t even get a pipeline built within our own country. We send oil to the U.S. and then buy it back. It’s ridiculous.”

Picard warns that Canada's failure to develop its own energy resources has dire consequences.

“We told Germany no. We told Japan no. Now, Quebec is at risk because it lacks energy independence,” he says. “If we had built pipelines 10 or 20 years ago, Canada’s GDP would be far higher. Instead, we’re still behind Texas.”

Picard also highlights the irony of environmental opposition to pipelines. “Pipelines are safer and reduce emissions compared to shipping oil by rail. Yet, every new project faces protests. Meanwhile, Canada produces just 0.15% of global emissions, but we’re held hostage by environmental activists.”

Ultimately, Picard believes Canada’s disjointed energy policy is harming national unity.

“If we don’t fix this, we could face a constitutional crisis. Alberta has been disrespected for too long,” he warns. “We have the resources to be the richest country in the world—if only we had the vision to use them.”

Please help Rebel News fight back in Campaign 2025!

Latest News

Justin Trudeau’s so-called resignation is a sham — he’s clinging to power, proroguing Parliament, and setting the stage for cronyism and foreign interference in the Liberal leadership race. Rebel News is fighting back by exposing Trudeau’s scheme, vetting the Liberal Party leadership race, and gearing up for the next election with fearless, independent journalism. A generous but anonymous donor has committed to match every dollar donated to this campaign up to $50,000, doubling the impact of your donation. Please chip in now and help Rebel News defend Canadian democracy!

Amount
$
DONATE

Alexandra Lavoie

Quebec based Journalist

Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.