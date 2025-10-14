LAST CHANCE! Celebrate Rebel News' 10th birthday in Toronto

Join us in Toronto for a milestone celebration marking 10 incredible years of fearless journalism, unapologetic truth-telling, and standing up for freedom. It’s the Rebel News 10th Birthday Bash!

This isn't just a party. It's a celebration of what we’ve built together.

To mark our 10-year anniversary, we’re throwing a once-in-a-decade celebration — and we want you to be part of it.

🎤 What to Expect:

A lively evening with Rebel News journalists and crew — past and present

— past and present Music and entertainment

and entertainment A Rebel reunion with familiar faces from the past

with familiar faces from the past A full evening of cocktails and hors d'oeuvres

A birthday cake !

! Meet-and-greets with your favourite Rebel personalities

with your favourite Rebel personalities A photo booth and keepsakes to remember the night

and keepsakes to remember the night A celebration of free speech, independent media, and the community that made it all possible

Whether you’ve followed us from the beginning, or just discovered Rebel News in recent years, we invite you to raise a glass with us and toast to 10 years of courage, controversy, and commitment to the truth.

General Admission tickets include:

✔️ 1 Drink Ticket

✔️ Free Parking

✔️ Music and Entertainment

✔️ Hors D'oeuvres

✔️ Birthday Cake

✔️ Photo Booth

VIP tickets include:

✔️ Everything a General Admission ticket includes

✔️ Dinner with Rebel journalists and team before the party, at 5:00 pm

🎟️ Space is limited — reserve your spot now at HappyBirthdayRebel.com!