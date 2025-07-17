Lawyer attempts to evade questions after client guilty of hate charges

Astute viewers may recall the bizarre and disturbing case of Waisuddin Akbari, 42, of East Gwillimbury, Ont.

Akbari was convicted last November of two hate-related charges. The details are downright disturbing.

According to court documents, on March 4, 2024, Akbari went to a BMW dealership in Aurora, Ont., and said the following to a salesman: “I’m going to plant a bomb in every synagogue in Toronto and blow them up to kill as many Jews as possible… I’ll make sure those attacks are filmed and posted online so the world can see what I’ve done.”

The records show that Akbari believes Palestinians to be victims of a “genocide,” and he felt that “the Israeli state and the Jewish people should also be subjected to a genocide in retaliation.”

Akbari was born in Afghanistan and moved to Pakistan when he was eight years old. He eventually moved to Moscow and came to Canada as a refugee in 2007.

Waisuddin Akbari was convicted of 2 hate-related charges. He planned to blow up Toronto synagogues & kill Jews. Disturbing. Originally from Afghanistan, Akbari is living the Canadian dream. He owns a $1M house, a restaurant, a BMW. Yet he’s so full of hate https://t.co/iCSjJVaHoE — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) March 31, 2025

Apparently, because the BMW sales representative had a Pakastani-sounding surname, Cameron Ahmad, Akbari believed Ahmad would be sympatico to his dreams of jihad.

Such was not the case. The salesman, believing that Akbari was dead serious about his dreams of martyrdom, reported Akbari to the RCMP and the York Regional Police Service after he left the dealership. Law enforcement promptly arrested Akbari, who was convicted last November of threatening death and property damage.

In his Novembner decision, Justice Edward Prutschi stated: “Mr. Akbari believed the Israeli government controlled the entire world and that they were trying to exterminate anyone who was not Jewish. He stated that Israel sought to turn the world into slaves and to poison the world. He expressed a belief that Israel was not a real country. He went on to equate Israeli and Jewish people to roaches or insects who should be exterminated and to a cancer that needed to be eliminated.”

In the aftermath, Akbari made himself available to the media, professing his innocence and saying he is the victim. He has also made many statements that defy credulity.

In a Global News report last year, Akbari called Ahmad a “liar” and said he only spoke about closing “stupid casinos.” Akbari explained his gambling addiction cost him $500,000; how Akbari planned on “closing” casinos was not explained; hopefully his alleged plan did not require the use of explosives.

Akbari also denied knowing what a synagogue is, stating: “It’s a prayer place, I guess, something like that.”

Incredulously, he also stated he did not know what Jews are.

As well, Akbari told Global News that he is an Ismaili Muslim and therefore would never commit the crimes for which he was convicted. That statement is in stark contrast to court documents in which Akbari says he is Ismaili but “not religiously observant in any way.”

Earlier this week, Akbari was back in court for his sentencing hearing. Several Jewish organizations including the Canadian Antisemitism Education Foundation, B’nai Brith Canada, and the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs offered community impact statements during the full day proceeding.

The Crown is asking for jail time of four to five months as well as the maximum probation period of three years. The Crown also asked for several prohibitions. This includes Akbari nor possessing weapons of any kind including firearms, knives, explosive devices and anything that can cause fire. The Crown also asked that Akbari be banned from being within 500 metres of Jewish institutions, including synagogues, schools, and daycare centres.

For his part, Akbari’s lawyer argued that his client has already suffered enough given media coverage of the case. He said Akbari has endured shame and humiliation in the community and in the eyes of his family. As well, the franchisor of the Newmarket restaurant he operated, Lazeez Shawarma, has revoked his franchise.

But perhaps the most jaw-dropping statement by the defence lawyer was his take on why Akbari uttered threats of death and destruction directed at the Jewish community. Which is to say, Akbari’s lawyer claimed his client was merely hoping to get a better deal on a new car at the BMW dealership (again, this goes back to Akbari presumably believing that Ahmad – the man who contacted law enforcement regarding Akbari’s pronouncements – was receptive to Akbari’s proclamations of genocide.)

For his part, Akbar, through an interpreter, apologized to the court, his wife, his two children, and to the Afghan Ismaili community. Oddly, no apology to the Jewish community was forthcoming.

By day’s end, Justice Prutschi said he need more time to come up with a suitable sentence. So it is that Akbari will be back in court on July 28.

Outside the court, Rebel News attempted to scrum Akbari who had a getaway car awaiting in the driveway. His lawyer – who refused to give his name – acted as a bodyguard, physically interfering with Rebel News staffers. We ponder if this service will come with extra billing?

In the final analysis, the story of Waisuddin Akbari is deeply disturbing. Just consider that this man owns a $1 million+ house in East Gwillimbury; was able to afford a restaurant; had enough disposable income to spend $500,000 on gambling; and he drives a BMW. Translation: Akbari is not destitute nor desperate. Rather, he is privileged. He is living the Canadian dream. Why would he harbour such hateful dreams of genocide? Why would he feel so entitled to speak publicly about such a proposed death spree? And sorry, we’re simply not buying the cockamamie theory that he was merely fishing for a discount on a new car…