Lawyer Keith Wilson describes pitfalls of Alberta's new energy deal with feds

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, lawyer Keith Wilson discussed why he believes Alberta's new memorandum of understanding with the federal government won't actually lead to the construction of a new oil pipeline to the B.C. coast.

Wilson noted that Prime Minister Carney has publicly stated that a new West Coast pipeline project only moves forward with the consent of British Columbia and First Nations — effectively granting them a veto that does not exist in the Canadian constitutional law.

"The prime minister's made clear, as has his new minister of environment, as have other ministers, that this pipeline will only go ahead if British Columbia consents and First Nations consent," said Wilson.

"Well under the constitution, those entities, B.C. and the First Nations, do not have a veto, and the prime minister's given them one," he continued.

"The word veto does not appear in the MOU. But that doesn't matter because the prime minister has to approve the pipeline, and he said he'll only basically do it if B.C. and the First Nations are on side," Wilson added.

Speaking further about the agreement, Wilson noted that the timeline for a potential pipeline is far too long in light of Canada having an urgent need to boost its economy and increase prosperity.

However, despite making strong criticisms against the deal, Wilson acknowledged there are some positive aspects. "I think the MOU is a very important advancement in some respects," he said.

"The Carney government has committed to not move ahead with its emissions cap, which was really an unconstitutional production cap designed to keep Alberta's oil and gas in the ground, which is the greatest generator of wealth in our country," he continued.

Wilson also applauded the deal for suspending the net-zero electricity regulation for Alberta, which he argues is "making our grids less stable, and preventing all provinces from capitalizing on the growth of the new market for AI data centres".

In the end, Wilson warns that while the new MOU is an "important accomplishment," it's "nowhere close to a grand bargain".

