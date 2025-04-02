Lawyer weighs in on Tamara Lich trial as verdict looms on April 3

More than three years removed from 2022's historic protest against COVID-19 mandates and lockdowns, one of the key faces from the Freedom Convoy is still awaiting a sentence in what has turned out to be the longest mischief trial in Canadian history.

This Thursday, however, Tamara Lich will finally receive a verdict after she was charged in February 2022 for her role in the demonstration.

Lawyer Mark Joseph, senior litigator with civil liberties organization The Democracy Fund, joined Tuesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show for a look ahead at what to expect.

“The Crown put in a lot of evidence,” Mark explained, adding “the judge has to judge the totality of the evidence.” The case hangs on whether this evidence fits “within each element of the offence — because every element of the offence must be proven.”

From his perspective, Ezra was optimistic about the ruling, saying he is “so confident” Lich will win the case but speculated it might have cost taxpayers $10 million by the time it concludes.

The “lengthy trial” used “a lot of judicial resources,” detailed Mark, something he says observers may “speculate as to why” that was the case for a “dissenter” like Lich.

Crown prosecutors, he noted, have sought jail time for those arrested in connection to the Freedom Convoy.

The ruling in this case will have reverberations for “protests and free speech” across Canada continued The Democracy Fund lawyer, highlighting potential areas of impact as “labour disputes,” “ethnic and religious protesting,” and upcoming protests that might occur at this summer's G7 summit.

Despite the case appearing in Lich's favour, Ezra outlined his belief that the Crown will appeal the ruling.

“The Crown certainly takes a hard look at these things,” replied Mark, who pointed to the prosecution's appeal of fellow Freedom Convoy organizer Pat King's recent ruling.

“They do have a motivation, apparently, to appeal,” the lawyer said.

The ruling in Tamara Lich's case is expected to be released on April 3.