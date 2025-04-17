BREAKING: Leaders’ Debate Commission CANCELS post-debate media scrum

The Leaders’ Debates Commission's cancellation of the post-debate media scrum sparked online outrage Thursday evening.

“The Media Party would rather burn the whole place down rather than let one of us peasants ask an unscripted question,” writes Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant.

Reporters with the CBC and the Globe and Mail criticized their presence at the leaders' debate. The Globe and Mail's Robert Fife adds that "it's a disgrace" for "these people" to be allowed to ask questions.

During a break in his broadcast, Levant approached Cochrane to tell him he had some of his facts wrong from a segment on Thursday. He appeared disinterested in hearing from Levant, as did fellow host Rosemary Barton.

“They literally said they didn’t want to hear anything from me—even though they had just spent a whole segment talking about me. They called security, who were confused. I left them before they were live again,” Levant said.

“My goal was to have David correct his falsehoods—including his false accusation that the ads on the billboard truck are by Rebel News, and thus the Debates Commission should bar Rebel News from the debates. But in fact those ads are clearly marked as being from ForCanada.”

It's pandemonium in the media centre as a Hill Times reporter has a wild temper tantrum at the independent media. This is WILD! pic.twitter.com/rJKM6heO4B — Alex Zoltan (@AmazingZoltan) April 17, 2025

He accused Cochrane of spreading “disinformation” in an attempt to discredit the publication.

“He didn’t reach out to us for comment. When we tried (politely) to bring his errors to his attention, he blocked us and called security,” Levant said.

“This violates journalist ethics—and I think it may be defamatory, too.”

“The CBC has a history of malice towards us. This isn’t good. He’s obsessed and angry—a bad combination for journalist accuracy.”

CBC’s David Cochrane falsely claimed Rebel News' press credentials were revoked and criticized their presence at the leaders' debate. The Globe and Mail's Robert Fife adds that "it's a disgrace" for "these people" to be allowed to ask questions. pic.twitter.com/OrT94T6l1g — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 17, 2025

Yesterday, the publication posed four questions—the same number as CBC/Radio-Canada—to the party leaders.

The debates commission banned Rebel News and True North from election debates in 2019, but a court ruling overturned the ban, citing a violation of constitutional rights.

They attempted to ban the publication from the 2021 election debates, as well, but a judge overturned the ban.

Independent media outlets dominated the Q&A with federal party leaders after the French-language leaders' debate, but some didn't get answers.

Liberal leader Mark Carney was the first leader to take questions from the media after the debate in Montreal, including Juno News.

Meanwhile, Jagmeet Singh refused to answer questions from Rebel News, calling the organization a spreader of disinformation.

Singh refused to answer questions from the outlet, even when a second reporter approached.