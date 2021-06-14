LEAK: Conservative Party asking employees about vax status, plans

The headquarters of the Conservative Party of Canada is surveying employees about their vaccination status, according to documents provided to Rebel News.

In a survey titled “CPC HQ - Return to Work,” the first question, which is open-ended, asks “How are you doing with COVID restrictions?”

The second question, which is marked as required, asks, “Have you received or scheduled your first COVID-19 vaccine dose?”

Along with the obvious “yes” or “no” answers are: “I can't get vaccinated for personal reasons,” “I'm choosing not to get vaccinated,” and “I'm planning to schedule an appointment soon.”

The last question asks what type of work situation employees would like to have:

“Based on COVID-19 case numbers and vaccination rates in Ottawa, it's likely we will return to the office in the fall. What is your preferred return to work situation?”