EXCLUSIVE: Leaked memo reveals Officeworks' DESPERATE attempt to deflect antisemitic incident

A leaked Officeworks memo has revealed the company's desperate efforts to damage control the fallout from a controversial incident where a Jewish man was denied service at an Elsternwick store.

The memo, titled "Talking Points", provides team members with a series of prepared lines to address the situation and mitigate damage to the try and salvage the company's tattered reputation.

The incident, which occurred in March 2024, involved a customer who recorded his interaction with a woke young staff member. The employee, wearing a rainbow lanyard, refused to laminate pages of the Australian Jewish News, citing her "pro-Palestine" stance.

Despite the customer’s calm and measured attempts to clarify the refusal, the employee insisted it was her right to deny service based on her personal political views.

Notice how she is wearing a rainbow lanyard to show how ‘tolerant and virtuous’ she is



It’s like real-life pronouns in bio https://t.co/Ayj8VxCaGX — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 1, 2024

In the memo, Officeworks expresses "disappointment" over the incident and outlines steps taken to prevent future occurrences. The document emphasises the company's policies against discrimination and highlights efforts to educate staff on respecting customers' political and religious beliefs.

However, the memo's main focus is on damage control rather than addressing the core issue of antisemitism has further inflamed tensions.

The leaked memo includes directives for team members to avoid discussing the refusal with customers, escalate situations to store leadership, and refer media inquiries to corporate contacts.

It also stresses the importance of not posting about the incident on social media as the company seeks to stamp out discussion about the incident.

The customer’s video has sparked widespread outrage, and many are calling for more substantial actions from Officeworks to address antisemitism and ensure such incidents do not happen again.