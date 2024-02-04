Left-wingers boycott Aussie Bakery chain over co-founder's 'No' campaign support

E-transfer (Canada):

Left-leaning Australians are expressing their disappointment and outrage towards Bakers Delight, a well-known bakery chain in Australia, following the disclosure of co-founder Roger Gillespie's political donations.

The Australian Financial Review's report unveiled Gillespie's support for the conservative lobby group Advance Australia (AA).

Gillespie acknowledged donating $20,000 to Advance Australia and $14,000 to the Liberal Party in late 2022, citing his endorsement of the group's 'No' stance on the Voice referendum.

Australians from all states emphatically voted 'No' in last year's referrendum despite strong support from large corporates and popular media identities.

However, left-leaning Aussies have prompted calls for a boycott of the popular franchise. Online reactions have been fervent, with some vowing never to buy from Bakers Delight again.

They argue that the boycott sends a clear message to Gillespie, despite the potential impact on franchisees and employees. However, supporters of the bakery chain highlight that individual franchisees, not the co-founder, would bear the brunt of the boycott.