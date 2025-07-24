WATCH: Leftist's MASK SLIPS when the conversation turns to 'the Jews'

As promised, I returned to St Kilda for the second instalment of my weekend street series. The character I met this time couldn’t have been more different from the last: calm, quirky, and quietly extreme.

It all started with a pigeon. A man I spotted was hand-feeding a bird he affectionately called "Facing Pants". He told me, “We just met each other one day when I was having coffee… and then he built up the courage to jump on my hand.” It was a wholesome moment ... until the conversation turned political.

That’s when I noticed the Palestinian, Aboriginal and Greens pins on his hat, so I pressed him on what he thought of the state of Victoria. “We’re not great,” he said, “but the alternative is worse… a Liberal government… they’re so money-orientated.”

When I raised the documented rise in antisemitism in Melbourne, he pushed back: “It depends what you call anti-Semitism. It’s like if you criticise the Israel government, they claim it’s antisemitism.” I asked whether targeting synagogues or Jews was antisemitic. “I’m really not sure,” he replied.

Then came the classic leftist conspiracy: “You can’t tell me [Mossad] didn’t know October 7th was going to happen.” He claimed Jews got greedy after 1948 and insisted the land was stolen from Palestinians. Though when I asked when Palestine was ever an autonomous state, he admitted, “That’s a good question. I don’t know.”

Eventually, he told me he was “writing off” the majority of Jews who support Israel. When I asked if Jewish people who support Israel are fair game, he answered, “I don’t think anyone’s fair game at this stage.”

Then his mate showed up, a self-proclaimed “Jew-ish” anti-Zionist who, without prompting, bragged he’s “the opposite” of a Zionist. His reasoning? Teenage rebellion. “Just because half my family were wiped out in concentration camps doesn’t mean I have those feelings anymore,” he said. What feelings? Supporting the only Jewish homeland.

This is the face of the “nice” left: polite, softly spoken and just as radical. They’re not yelling in the streets, they’re calmly explaining why 97% of Jews don’t count.

