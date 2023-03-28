Woke university professor who called for murdering conservatives instead of censoring them gets suspended

Facebook

By Lincoln Jay

Wayne State University has suspended a professor and placed him under review after he published a Facebook post calling for students to murder any conservative speakers who hold views he views to be in contempt of his woke ideology.

The post, which suggested that instead of censoring conservative speakers on campus, they should be murdered. The statement made by the professor was met with condemnation on Twitter, where it went viral.

According to Reason, the English professor, identified as Steven Shaviro, made the statement on the issue of free speech on college and university campuses. Posting under his own name, the professor expressed the opinion that killing a speaker who holds racist, homophobic, or transphobic views is more admirable than silencing them through verbal protests.

He wrote:

So here is what I think about free speech on campus. Although I do not advocate violating federal and state criminal codes, I think it is far more admirable to kill a racist, homophobic, or transphobic speaker than it is to shout them down. When right-wing groups invite such speakers to campus, it is precisely because they want to provoke an incident that discredits the left, and gives more publicity and validation to these reprehensible views than they could otherwise attain. The protesters get blamed instead of the bigoted speaker; the university administration finds a perfect excuse to side publicly with the racists or phobes; the national and international press has a field day saying that bigots are the ones being oppressed, rather than the people those bigots actually hate being the victims of oppression. In short, every time protestors shout down a racist or transphobic speaker, they are indulging their own moral sense of validity at the expense of actually strengthening the very bigots against whom they are protesting.

In the post, the professor also wrote “The exemplary historical figure in this regard is Sholem Schwarzbard, who assassinated the anti-Semitic butcher Symon Petliura, rather than trying to shout him down. Remember that Schwarzbard was acquitted by a jury, which found his action justified.”

