Legal showdown: Trudeau’s prorogation of Parliament slammed as ‘unjustifiable power grab'

Critics accuse the prime minister of silencing Parliament to protect Liberal interests, as a Federal Court challenge aims to block Trudeau's suspension of the House of Commons.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   January 07, 2025   |   News

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms has filed a Federal Court application seeking to overturn Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent decision to prorogue Parliament until March 24, 2025. 

Canadians David MacKinnon and Aris Lavranos argue that the move is “unreasonable” and serves the interests of the Liberal Party rather than the public or Parliament.

When Parliament is prorogued, all legislative work, including debates, bills, and committee activities, is suspended. Trudeau justified the decision by citing the need to “reset” Parliament and allow the Liberal Party time to choose a new leader following his announcement to step down. However, critics argue that a recess or immediate non-confidence vote could achieve the same goal without shutting down parliamentary functions for nearly three months.

The applicants claim the prorogation undermines democratic principles, delaying a confidence vote that could lead to a federal election. “This prorogation serves the interests of the Liberal Party, not Parliament or the business of government,” said Justice Centre lawyer James Manson.

The court application references a landmark 2019 ruling by the United Kingdom’s Supreme Court, which found that Prime Minister Boris Johnson unlawfully prorogued Parliament to avoid scrutiny during Brexit negotiations. The challenge argues that Trudeau’s decision similarly frustrates Parliament’s constitutional duties, particularly as Canada faces pressing issues such as U.S. President-elect Trump’s proposed 25% tariffs on Canadian goods.

“This is about preserving Parliamentary accountability,” said Manson. “The Prime Minister’s decision to advise the Governor General to prorogue Parliament was made without reasonable justification.”

David MacKinnon, one of the applicants, emphasized the importance of the case. “Our Constitution is a living tree, and it withers without proper care. To fight tyranny, we must rely on the memory of our historical past, where the rule of law prevails over political convenience.”

The Federal Court is expected to review the challenge in the coming weeks.

Call the Election!

10,666 signatures
Goal: 25,000 signatures
meta-img

Justin Trudeau has announced he will resign as Prime Minister only after the Liberal Party selects a new leader. But why should Canadians wait? Trudeau must call a federal election immediately to face the consequences of his leadership. If you agree, sign this petition. Demand Justin Trudeau call an election immediately!

Will you sign?

Please help Rebel News fight back in Campaign 2025!

Latest News

Justin Trudeau’s so-called resignation is a sham — he’s clinging to power, proroguing Parliament, and setting the stage for cronyism and foreign interference in the Liberal leadership race. Rebel News is fighting back by exposing Trudeau’s scheme, vetting the Liberal Party leadership race, and gearing up for the next election with fearless, independent journalism. A generous but anonymous donor has committed to match every dollar donated to this campaign up to $50,000, doubling the impact of your donation. Please chip in now and help Rebel News defend Canadian democracy!

Amount
$
DONATE

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-01-07 19:58:01 -0500 Flag
    I hope Trudeau’s prorogation is found to be unconstitutional and a judge orders it lifted. Trudeau has no care for the rule of law. It gets in the way of his greed and ambition to rule over us like serfs.