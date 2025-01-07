Legal showdown: Trudeau’s prorogation of Parliament slammed as ‘unjustifiable power grab'

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms has filed a Federal Court application seeking to overturn Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent decision to prorogue Parliament until March 24, 2025.

BREAKING: Justin Trudeau announces his resignation as Liberal Party leader, but will remain as prime minister until March when a new leader is chosen. pic.twitter.com/EExJZZFTOF — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 6, 2025

Canadians David MacKinnon and Aris Lavranos argue that the move is “unreasonable” and serves the interests of the Liberal Party rather than the public or Parliament.

BREAKING NEWS



Today, two Canadians have asked the Federal Court to declare that Prime Minister Trudeau's decision to prorogue Parliament is unreasonable and must be set aside.



With help from the Justice Centre, applicants David MacKinnon and Aris Lavranos contend that a… pic.twitter.com/AVvKZcvXRY — Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (@JCCFCanada) January 7, 2025

When Parliament is prorogued, all legislative work, including debates, bills, and committee activities, is suspended. Trudeau justified the decision by citing the need to “reset” Parliament and allow the Liberal Party time to choose a new leader following his announcement to step down. However, critics argue that a recess or immediate non-confidence vote could achieve the same goal without shutting down parliamentary functions for nearly three months.

Trudeau defends proroguing Parliament until March, rejecting the will of Canadians and dodging an immediate election after his sudden resignation as Liberal leader. pic.twitter.com/uxT8W2JzC9 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 6, 2025

The applicants claim the prorogation undermines democratic principles, delaying a confidence vote that could lead to a federal election. “This prorogation serves the interests of the Liberal Party, not Parliament or the business of government,” said Justice Centre lawyer James Manson.

Nothing has changed.



Every Liberal MP and Leadership contender supported EVERYTHING Trudeau did for 9 years, and now they want to trick voters by swapping in another Liberal face to keep ripping off Canadians for another 4 years, just like Justin.



The only way to fix what… pic.twitter.com/YnNYANTs1y — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) January 6, 2025

The court application references a landmark 2019 ruling by the United Kingdom’s Supreme Court, which found that Prime Minister Boris Johnson unlawfully prorogued Parliament to avoid scrutiny during Brexit negotiations. The challenge argues that Trudeau’s decision similarly frustrates Parliament’s constitutional duties, particularly as Canada faces pressing issues such as U.S. President-elect Trump’s proposed 25% tariffs on Canadian goods.

BLAZE NEWS TONIGHT@RebelNewsOnline's @ezralevant on why Trudeau resigned now: "The next PM of Canada will not be chosen in a general election with citizens voting. It will be chosen by an internal liberal party where foreigners can choose." https://t.co/oMQPCG24sP pic.twitter.com/iwVq4exgCH — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 7, 2025

“This is about preserving Parliamentary accountability,” said Manson. “The Prime Minister’s decision to advise the Governor General to prorogue Parliament was made without reasonable justification.”

David MacKinnon, one of the applicants, emphasized the importance of the case. “Our Constitution is a living tree, and it withers without proper care. To fight tyranny, we must rely on the memory of our historical past, where the rule of law prevails over political convenience.”

The Federal Court is expected to review the challenge in the coming weeks.

