Lehrmann and Higgins to testify in defamation case

Bruce Lehrmann and Brittany Higgins will both testify at an upcoming defamation trial.

Federal Court judge Justice Michael Lee has ruled that the pair will be required to give evidence in person when the case against Network Ten and the ABC is heard in November.

The action, brought by Lehrmann, accuses the media networks of defaming him in their coverage of allegations he raped Higgins in Parliament House in March 2019.

The decision to require Lehrmann to give evidence in person means it will be the first time he has been required to do so. He did not take the stand during the criminal trial.

Lehrmann’s Supreme Court trial in the ACT last year was abandoned after a juror was found to have been privately researching the case.

The charges were subsequently dropped by the ACT Director of Public Prosecutions, who decided not to pursue the matter further over concerns about Higgins’ mental health.

Lehrmann, who pleaded not guilty in the criminal trial, continues to strongly deny all allegations against him.