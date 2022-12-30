In 2022, Justin Trudeau remained in an estranged relationship with the truth

Lie number one.

Remember when Justin Trudeau told the nation that 90% of cross-border truckers were unvaccinated thus, his vaccine mandate for those same truckers was justified after they worked diligently unvaccinated for the first two years of the pandemic?

To the nearly 90% of truckers across the country who’ve gotten vaccinated and are working hard to keep our shelves stocked and our economy moving: Thank you. Just like we’ve relied on you, you can rely on us to stand with you – and make sure you can do your job safely. pic.twitter.com/NfyDYN6GQA — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 2, 2022

That one fib sparked an international convoy movement against nonsensical COVID restrictions and served as the catalyst for the weeks-long, peaceful Freedom Convoy demonstrations in Ottawa.

This is one of the greatest interview from the convoy! pic.twitter.com/2zXaKJAAwf — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 30, 2022

Justin Trudeau's use of a counterterrorism law called the Emergencies Act to end the aforementioned peaceful anti-COVID protest after 3 weeks was examined by the Public Order Emergency Commission. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland's notes submitted as evidence indicated the feds knew up to 50% of truckers would be harmed by the new rules.

Freeland's notes directly contradict little Omar's lies yesterday about 90% of truckers being vaxxed.



They knew it was more like 30 to 50% unvaccinated.



Snakes. pic.twitter.com/nukB0caE7J — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) November 24, 2022

That one enormous lie sparked a protest that inspired the world and revealed Justin Trudeau as the

Lie number 2.

Justin Trudeau says that he supports the rights of peaceful protesters.

PM Justin Trudeau: "Everyone in China should be allowed to protest. We will continue to ensure that China knows we will stand for human rights and with people who are expressing themselves." pic.twitter.com/aamrXlGuuS — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) November 29, 2022

But Trudeau only supports peaceful protesters abroad. At home, he seized the bank accounts of anti-regime activists for being inconvenient in the nation's capital and embarrassing him internationally.

Chrystia Freeland says truckers are "truly essential" to the economy and thanks them for working through the pandemic.



Seven months ago, Freeland froze the bank accounts and suspended the licenses of truckers protesting her government’s vaccine mandates. pic.twitter.com/wHw8zNFDLQ — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) September 1, 2022

Lie number three.

Trudeau claimed that anyone saying his new sweeping firearms ban - the largest in Canadian history - targets hunting rifles was guilty of spreading misinformation.

#BREAKING: Trudeau says he's not coming after peoples guns & the Conservatives are spreading misinformation.



Translation - Hide your guns because the Liberals are coming. pic.twitter.com/ftRo1X5LvT — govt.exe is corrupt (@govt_corrupt) December 8, 2022

The Fur Institute of Canada says the ban will hit the rifles and shotguns used by their membership.

Fur Institute expresses concern about the impact Bill C-21 will have on Canadian trappers. https://t.co/E1kzrR3bwT — Fur Institute of Canada (@FurInstitute) December 8, 2022

And, ironically, so does Trudeau!

Justin Trudeau is now openly admitting that he is "going to have to take away" your hunting rifles.



"There are some guns that we are going to have to take away from people who were using them to hunt." pic.twitter.com/0TYS0jtVuJ — Harrison Faulkner (@Harry__Faulkner) December 20, 2022

It's been a treacherous 2022. Here's to a freer 2023.

