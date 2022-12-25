Sheila Gunn Reid reads your letters

This is just an excerpt from The Gunn Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Wednesdays @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on December 21, 2022.

On this week’s special holiday episode of The Gunn Show, host Sheila Gunn Reid read through some of the viewer’s letters to the Rebel staff.

Here are a couple of your letters, and Sheila’s responses!

From Brian: Sheila Gunn Reid, wishing your family the best Merry Christmas and Happy New Year !!! We love all that you do you really are a FORCE!!!! Thank you for what you are doing it is great!!! Is there any way you would release videos from your early rodeo days an your days as an MMA fighter?? We heard you broke the 10-second wall for barrel racing at 3 years old as well as starting your own Blacksmithing Company at 4 years old. We also would love to see some of the videos of your days as an MMA fighter too! You Sheila Gunn Reid are a FORCE and we are darn LUCKY TO HAVE YOU AT REBEL!!! God bless YOU.

Well here we get into some internet rumours about me that aren’t true, but it’s kinda fun that somebody might think they are. I’ve attended rodeos for a long time and I hope those videos never surface, but as an athlete definitely not. And you know what, if I were an MMA fighter, things would have ended very much differently for Dion Bews, and one of my great regrets is not taking the opportunity to tie the guy who punched me in the face at the woman’s march in a knot. But, then the story would’ve been, ‘Rebel News reporter assaults male feminist ally at women’s rights march,’ so I didn’t.

From Frank: Hi there, just an old redneck doing some pondering. Why is it that no matter what a federal politician does they never have to step down or resign? They can break all the laws of the land and nothing is done. If normal people did the same, they’d be in jail for life and stay there but being a politician, they do not even get a slap on the wrist. I was under the impression that the politicians work for the people and not the people working for the politicians to keep them in their ritzy jobs. Most of them could not get a job in the private sector and have to turn to politics.

It is true, look at Justin Trudeau. What did he do before he stumbled into his name in the Prime Minister’s office? He was a part-time drama teacher, part-time snowboarder and full-time debutant. What did he do that Paris Hilton hasn’t done? Actually, I think she probably works harder, I think she’s got a makeup line, so she’s wandered into entrepreneurship. But Justin Trudeau, no. Ethics violation after ethics violation, and what does he get, a slap on the wrist, a three hundred dollar fine. This guy drives a car worth a million dollars! There are no consequences for these people.

