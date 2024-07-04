LIB MP to announce fed funding during bid for mayor

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Liberal MP Andy Fillmore launched his campaign for Halifax mayor Wednesday. He will announce funding for the maritime digital arts studios Thursday evening.

Fillmore called his bid for mayor the "worst kept secret." He told reporters at his campaign kick-off at Dartmouth's Alderney Landing that he feels "a call to be back home in Halifax." His aim is "to help us navigate through the challenges of growth that we're experiencing and feel that I'm uniquely positioned and qualified to do that."

If elected, Fillmore promised to freeze the municipal tax rate for two years to provide short-term inflation relief. He also promised to review how the city can better deliver critical services.

Meanwhile, the federal government is slated to announce an arts handout Thursday night, according to the Heritage Ministry.

"Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament (Halifax), will announce support for creative businesses to thrive abroad on Thursday at the Maritime Digital Art Design studios," reads a statement. "He will make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage."

"Fillmore will also tour the studios and will be available for interviews."

The incumbent MP served Halifax for three terms since 2015. He never received a cabinet appointment, but served on various committees.

Municipal election day across Nova Scotia is scheduled for October 19.