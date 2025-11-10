Liberal 'climate competitiveness' earmarks a trillion dollars worth of debt

Today, we announced Canada’s new Climate Competitiveness Strategy, an important part of Budget 2025 — a plan that connects strong climate ambition with economic growth. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/SuhMvmu8V4 — Julie Dabrusin (@juliedabrusin) November 9, 2025

“Investing in a clean future is both a moral imperative and the greatest commercial opportunity of our time,” the strategy reads. “As the world moves toward net zero, Canada’s climate competitiveness will define Canada’s leadership on the world stage. By 2035, the clean technology market will triple, and demand for clean electricity will double. To compete, Canada’s investment must keep pace.”

There’s a global race to net-zero by 2050. It’s time for Canada to compete — and win.



The Climate Competitiveness Strategy will ensure we meet the world's growing demand for low-carbon energy while keeping our environment clean and economy sustainable.



Budget 2025 is our plan… pic.twitter.com/6zYTSJhL0Z — Tim Hodgson (@timhodgsonmt) November 9, 2025

Wrapped in patriotic rhetoric about “Canada Strong,” the plan promises to “catalyse over $1 trillion in investment over the next five years, driving growth in nuclear, hydro, wind, energy storage, and grid infrastructure to make Canada a leader in the low-carbon economy.”

It seems like more half-baked taxpayer-backed subsidies, tax credits, and funds that will pile billions onto Canada’s bloating national debt.

Mark Carney’s 2025 Budget: Canada Strong or Canada Broke?



Mark Carney's 2025 Budget: Canada Strong or Canada Broke?

Full story by @TamaraUgo:

The plan details a buffet of industry-geared tax credits: 15% for “clean electricity,” 30% for “clean technology manufacturing,” and extensions for carbon capture through to 2035. Eligibility rules are conveniently loosened for Crown corporations and biomass projects, looking more like political handouts than true competition.

Then there’s the doublespeak on carbon pricing. Ministers vow “long-term certainty” via a “post-2030 trajectory” and a “strengthened federal benchmark.” What this means: higher industrial carbon taxes, enforced by a federal backstop wherever provinces resist. The goal is to force compliance under the guise of “harmonised” markets.

Naturally, industry will pass costs downstream, and families will foot the bill at the pump and the checkout.

Methane regulations for oil, gas, and landfills are touted as “easy wins,” but tighter rules mean higher compliance costs — again, borne by consumers. The Liberals sell this as necessary, citing extreme weather events as evidence that “climate change is a growing threat to Canada and the world."

“Over the last decade, the average yearly cost of weather-related disasters and catastrophic losses has risen to the equivalent of 5 to 6% of Canada’s annual GDP growth,” they claim, yet instead of strengthening the ability to adapt and withstand these events, the government is expanding its centralized control.

Budget 2025’s green vision is a familiar Liberal pattern: announce trillions in “investment,” deliver billions in deficits, and wrap it up with a progress bow.

Like Prime Minister Mark Carney’s former company, Brookfield Asset Management and its net-zero playbook, the Liberals’ plan dresses up decarbonization as growth while relying on taxpayer-funded subsidies to enrich politically favoured industries.

Brookfield, with its vast energy and infrastructure empire, is perfectly positioned to cash in on net-zero mandates, subsidies, and guaranteed contracts—boosting the value of assets it already owns while taxpayers shoulder the risk. Even Carney’s “blind trust” can’t stop his former company from profiting off policies he helped shape.

As Canadians’ energy bills double and they’re forced to choose between heating and eating, fewer of them are buying into the ‘green’ moral imperative being sold by billionaire jetsetters like Prime Minister Carney.

After all, it’s not competitive if it’s just cronyism dressed up in carbon credits.