Carney’s ethics questioned over Bermuda tax haven

Liberal MPs sparred with the Official Opposition yesterday over questioning Prime Minister Mark Carney’s tax planning. Carney continues to withhold details about his blind trust assets and whether he owns Brookfield stock options.

“They dig dirt on day one,” said Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon. “Shame on them. We are going to continue our work.”

Conservative MPs wanted confirmation that the former central banker hadn't used offshore corporations to avoid federal taxes, according to Blacklock’s.

BREAKING: I followed the trail of Mark Carney’s money-laundering scheme



I’m writing to you from a tax haven called the Isle of Man. I’ve never seen any place quite like it. It’s a little island between Ireland and the UK, home to 85,000 people. And it’s famous for two things:… pic.twitter.com/OGFx6bXKml — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 25, 2025

A UK think tank labeled Brookfield Asset Management "Canada's top tax dodger" in a 2023 report, noting its Bermuda base. The Prime Minister has not commented on Brookfield's tax planning during his time as chair.

Carney earlier defended his company's establishment of $30 billion in Cayman Islands and Bermuda funds to maximize returns for Canadian taxpayers.

Under his leadership as chair, Brookfield reported $1 billion in profit between 2022 and 2024 but paid $0 in taxes, according to SEC filings. Prime Minister Carney led the company from 2022 until January of this year, when he announced his bid for Liberal leader.

Tax expert Brigitte Alepin, who reviewed Brookfield’s annual report, called on Carney to explain how he structured the company to supposedly avoid paying taxes.

Shame on you for questioning @MarkJCarney ethics on offshore tax avoidance, Gov't House Leader @StevenMacKinnon tells MPs: "They dig dirt on day one." https://t.co/uK92PXClOP @MikeBarrettOn pic.twitter.com/Xj0jJ20bEX — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) May 29, 2025

Conservative MP Michael Barrett yesterday said Canadian tax filers deserved answers.

“Can the Prime Minister confirm none of the investments he placed in a blind trust were previously held in offshore tax havens?” asked MP Barrett. “The Prime Minister has followed all the rules,” interjected House Leader MacKinnon.

On April 8, the Conservative Party proposed that the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) publicly identify Canadian corporations paying little to no federal tax. Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre stated, "You can’t avoid your taxes... Global elites should not be able to either."

The Conservatives proposed a "name and shame" website for wealthy corporations avoiding taxes, expanding the offshore tax informant program to reward whistleblowers with up to 20% of recovered funds, and shifting audit resources from small businesses and charities to offshore tax havens.

Poilievre criticized Brookfield Asset Management, noting former Carney's chairmanship until January 16 and his millions in stock options in the company with Bermudan subsidiaries.

"If it were going to be taxed in Canada, he wouldn't need to funnel it through Bermuda": Poilievre rips Carney for his business moving its money to a notorious tax haven.



That tax revenue should be funding "our schools and hospitals," the Conservative leader says. pic.twitter.com/AMzb9huzHe — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 26, 2025

Following the 2021 Pandora Papers disclosure, the CRA stated that simply holding offshore assets doesn't automatically indicate Canadian tax non-compliance.

“Offshoring essentially means moving your money offshore to another jurisdiction,” explained Aaron Wudrick, director of the Domestic Policy Programme at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute. “And the main purpose of doing that is because there are tax benefits to it.”

Wudrick stressed there are legitimate reasons for firms to move money or assets to other jurisdictions, including individuals in unstable countries, who need safe places to move their money, and multinational companies who spread their capital across different countries.

However, tax havens can be exploited for criminal activities like money laundering and tax evasion.

In March, the CRA accused Brookfield of tax avoidance, according to the Journal de Montreal. Court documents allege the company created a scheme to avoid $183 million in tax on a 2012 foreign currency exchange gain. A hearing is scheduled for March 2026.

While not involved in the transactions, Carney oversaw Brookfield's 2023 challenge in Canadian Tax Court against the CRA on this file. Tax authorities reassessed the relevant tax payments in September 2020.