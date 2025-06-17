Liberal Housing Minister hid $11M real estate portfolio from ethics commissioner

Liberal Housing Minister Gregor Robertson concealed millions in investment properties from MPs, TheBreakerNews revealed via land titles. Robertson refused to comment on his real estate dealings when questioned in the House of Commons.

The first-time MP has investments in at least three properties valued at $10.85 million, which he did not publicly disclose in his Conflict Of Interest Act filings with the Ethics Commissioner.

Minister Robertson owns a $2.85 million Tofino house and has an undisclosed interest in a $5.6 million Squamish lakeside property with a two-storey home, according to Bob Mackin of TheBreaker.

Additionally, he resides in a $2.4 million penthouse near English Bay, outside his riding.

On Friday, Conservative MP Scot Davidson stated that investor ownership of Canadian homes has risen by 50% under the Liberals, now accounting for 30% of the housing stock, according to Blacklock’s.

"How many investment properties does the Minister own?" asked MP Davidson. "Investment is secondary to people living in homes," replied Robertson. The MP repeated his question, only for the Minister to deflect a second time.

Robertson vowed to "demonstrate integrity" moving forward. "My focus is on getting more affordable housing built across Canada," he reiterated on Monday.

That appeared to anger MP Davidson. "While everyday Canadians are priced out of a home, he says he is focused on protecting people's assets and now we know why," said Davidson. "From his Vancouver penthouse, the Minister is sitting atop a personal real estate empire worth over $10 million, including luxury properties in Tofino, Squamish and English Bay."

Despite inquiries about his personal rental charges on investment properties, Minister Robertson told the Commons that the cabinet is "committed to addressing housing affordability" by increasing supply to lower costs for Canadians.

"Why is the only thing getting built under the housing minister is his personal fortune?" asked MP Davidson. "I will be following the rules," replied Robertson. His office has refused to comment on the discovery, according to Blacklock’s.

Other Opposition MPs joined the orgy of criticism yesterday. MP Michael Barrett criticized Robertson over his real estate portfolio while suggesting Canadians should accept living in their parents' basements.

"People are living in tent cities," added Conservative MP Kyle Seeback, who said the minister's financial interests were evident.

"Think housing prices are going to go down? There is no way," Seeback claimed. "It is not in his financial interest for them to go down." Robertson did not comment at the time.

Average home prices are $680,000 nationwide, with Vancouver an outlier at $1.2 million.