Liberal Ministers announce suspension of mandatory ArriveCAN app on September 30

The ArriveCAN app will no longer be mandatory for travellers crossing the Canadian border starting on October 1, 2022, as announced by Liberal cabinet ministers during a special press conference on September 26.

ArriveCAN is an app created by the Liberal federal government that requires travellers entering Canada provide mandatory travel information, such as their COVID-19 vaccination status. The current measures were set to expire on September 30, and, facing mounting pressure, the Trudeau government has decided not to renew restrictions.

JUST NOW: Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announces ArriveCAN and all COVID-related border requirements will be lifted, as of October 1, 2022. #cdnpoli — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) September 26, 2022

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, alongside some of his Liberal colleagues such as Omar Alghabra and Marco Mendicino, held a press conference this morning to address changes in regards to COVID-19 related border restrictions

“We are in a much better position today than we were in 2020,” Duclos began his statement.

As of October 1, 2022, travellers will no longer be required to wear masks on federally-regulated planes and trains.

“Canada will not renew the order in council and will therefore remove all COVID-19 border requirements,” stated Duclos.

ArriveCAN will therefore not be required for travellers entering the country.

“The government will maintain the ability to re-establish certain border measures should they be required in the future,” Duclos added.