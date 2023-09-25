Liberal MP Karina Gould caught misleading about meeting with Nazi in Parliament

The Liberal Government House Leader deleted her Instagram post where she is seen holding hands with 98-year-old Ukrainian Yaroslav Hunka after news broke that he was a member of the elite Nazi Waffen SS during World War 2.

Gould claimed no one from government met with Hunka, although picture evidence shows otherwise, including a meeting with the PM.

Hunka was brought as a special guest to the House of Commons Friday by Speaker Anthony Rota to hear Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskey address the Canadian Parliament because Hunka "fought the Russians."

The Waffen SS  a Nazi death squad  were known for their fanaticism, brutality and complete loyalty to Hitler, carrying out mass executions of Jews, Poles, Roma and political resistance to the Nazi agenda.

Gould claimed in a post that no one knew Hunka would be in the Commons and that no one from the government met with him; however, she, as the Government House Leader, posted a picture to her Instagram account happily clutching the hand of the geriatric genocidaire.

Gould has since expressed her dismay at Speaker of the House Anthony Rota for bringing Hunka to the Parliament, claiming she trusted him to vet the guest. Gould told the House of Commons her family were prisoners of the Nazi death machine at Auschwitz.

The admission from Gould poses new questions: why didn't she know better? And why hasn't she resigned in disgust with her party and with herself?

Rota has since apologized but has faced no consequences for his role in the Nazi fiasco embroiling Canadian politics.

To sign the petition calling on Rota to resign or be fired, visit www.FireRota.com

