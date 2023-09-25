Liberal MP Karina Gould caught misleading about meeting with Nazi in Parliament

The Liberal Government House Leader deleted her Instagram post where she is seen holding hands with 98-year-old Ukrainian Yaroslav Hunka after news broke that he was a member of the elite Nazi Waffen SS during World War 2.

Gould claimed no one from government met with Hunka, although picture evidence shows otherwise, including a meeting with the PM.

Hunka was brought as a special guest to the House of Commons Friday by Speaker Anthony Rota to hear Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskey address the Canadian Parliament because Hunka "fought the Russians."

8. Hunka was introduced to Parliament as a 98-year-old soldier “who fought… against the Russians… a hero.” pic.twitter.com/R8b0a1Gu2u — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 24, 2023

The Waffen SS — a Nazi death squad — were known for their fanaticism, brutality and complete loyalty to Hitler, carrying out mass executions of Jews, Poles, Roma and political resistance to the Nazi agenda.

14. As usual, if it’s a report about Trudeau’s misconduct, you’ll read about it in the foreign press before you’ll read about it (if ever) in Canada’s news media, which has been colonized by Trudeau: https://t.co/n77VXiaElh pic.twitter.com/cUkqRh31d0 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 24, 2023

Gould claimed in a post that no one knew Hunka would be in the Commons and that no one from the government met with him; however, she, as the Government House Leader, posted a picture to her Instagram account happily clutching the hand of the geriatric genocidaire.

The fact that no one thought to ask @karinagould if she had met with this guy and posted it on her gram prior to sending her out to communicate that the government knew nothing about it is.....an unmitigated disaster. They should be nowhere near the levers of power. pic.twitter.com/yr14kypQBU — Michelle Rempel Garner (@MichelleRempel) September 24, 2023

Gould has since expressed her dismay at Speaker of the House Anthony Rota for bringing Hunka to the Parliament, claiming she trusted him to vet the guest. Gould told the House of Commons her family were prisoners of the Nazi death machine at Auschwitz.

Liberal MP Karina Gould says a former Nazi SS soldier being honoured 'hurt all of us in Parliament' and was "deeply embarrassing" for Ukrainian President Zelensky "because he trusted Canadians."



She says MPs put trust in Speaker Rota's invited guests.https://t.co/h4CHI8HjLB pic.twitter.com/63ErbJHcLe — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 25, 2023

The admission from Gould poses new questions: why didn't she know better? And why hasn't she resigned in disgust with her party and with herself?

Rota has since apologized but has faced no consequences for his role in the Nazi fiasco embroiling Canadian politics.

House Speaker and Liberal MP Anthony Rota apologizes for inviting a Ukrainian Nazi to Commons and honouring him, where all 338 MPs applauded.



Sign our petition if you think Rota should resign: https://t.co/h4CHI8HjLB pic.twitter.com/aiMPe3NtvY — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 25, 2023

