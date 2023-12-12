Liberal MP office vandalized with red paint by far-left anti-Israel activists
'FILOMENA, STOP ENABLING ISRAEL’S GENOCIDE,' posted the pro-Hamas group on social media, boasting about the vandalism committed against the Hamilton Liberal MP with red paint, chalk, and posters featuring anti-Israel messaging on the windows.
BREAKING: Hamilton Liberal MP offices was vandalized with red paint by far-left anti-Israel activists.— Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) December 11, 2023
They claimed this is for not signing a ceasefire letter that 23 other Liberals already signed.https://t.co/cIlPZDLUTt pic.twitter.com/afniLSs21j
"We call on Filomena Tassi to add her voice to the ceasefire letter," stated in a social media post on Instagram by a pro-Hamas activist page, which showcased the vandalism against the federal member of parliament's office.
“...and demand she facilitate an end to Israel’s decades-long occupation” the post continues, bragging about the defacement.
This comes after two months of high tensions between communities following the October 7 massacre by Hamas which saw over 1200+ Israelis murdered, and 230+ originally taken hostage.
The Liberal MP refused to answer and left with a slight grin.
