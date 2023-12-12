Liberal MP office vandalized with red paint by far-left anti-Israel activists

X/ @palsolidaritycad

Early Monday morning in Hamilton, Ontario, the office of Liberal Member of Parliament Filomena Tassi was vandalized. This act was in response to her not signing the ceasefire letter endorsed by 23 other Liberal MPs. The letter calls on Israel to halt its military operation aimed at finding the hostages held by Hamas after the October 7 massacre perpetrated by the terrorist group.

BREAKING: Hamilton Liberal MP offices was vandalized with red paint by far-left anti-Israel activists.



They claimed this is for not signing a ceasefire letter that 23 other Liberals already signed.https://t.co/cIlPZDLUTt pic.twitter.com/afniLSs21j — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) December 11, 2023

"We call on Filomena Tassi to add her voice to the ceasefire letter," stated in a social media post on Instagram by a pro-Hamas activist page, which showcased the vandalism against the federal member of parliament's office.

Red painted handprints covered the glass windows of the empty office, with a "genocide enabler" poster paper taped to the front door. The public sidewalk and steps leading up to the office featured anti-Israel messaging.

“...and demand she facilitate an end to Israel’s decades-long occupation” the post continues, bragging about the defacement.

This comes after two months of high tensions between communities following the October 7 massacre by Hamas which saw over 1200+ Israelis murdered, and 230+ originally taken hostage.

Everyone has the right to assemble peacefully and express themselves freely in Canada - but we cannot and will not tolerate antisemitism, Islamophobia, or hate of any kind. We strongly condemn the despicable rhetoric and violence we saw on display in some protests this weekend. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 17, 2021

Prime Minister Trudeau has asserted the right for Canadians to peacefully express themselves but emphasized zero tolerance for antisemitism, Islamophobia, or "hate of any kind." This comes in response to the significant increase in pro-terrorist marches taking place in cities across Canada.

JUST NOW: Mississauga, Ontario after dark.



A truck of young men cheering in support of the Hamas terror attack in Israel waving Palestinian flags. pic.twitter.com/QoHINKWpKV — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 8, 2023

The ceasefire letter has been signed by over 30 Members of Parliament: 23 Liberals and 8 NDPs, including former cabinet minister Omar Alghabra, who has been credibly accused of harboring anti-semitic views.

FLASHBACK: Omar Alghabra used to run the Canadian Arab Federation, a group that is so anti-Semitic, it had its government funding cut off" says @EzraLevant. pic.twitter.com/5ejN4A6uSb — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 7, 2023

In mid-October, just a week after the atrocities committed by Hamas, Rebel News' Lincoln Jay confronted Alghabra on the streets of Ottawa to ask if he condemned the attack.

Liberal MP Omar Alghabra, Justin Trudeau's former transport mininster, refuses to condemn Hamas' terrorist attacks against innocent Israel civilians.https://t.co/Y0wcvDQ0ua pic.twitter.com/JuK6xcG9QJ — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) October 16, 2023

The Liberal MP refused to answer and left with a slight grin.