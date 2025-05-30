Liberal MPs and Ministers shocked by Rebel News' questions in Ottawa

On May 26th, Parliament finally resumed after a months-long break since December 17th. The new House of Commons will sit for a month before the summer recess. On the same day, King Charles III and Queen Camilla landed in Canada and visited several locations before heading to Rideau Hall.

Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie was on the ground, ready to ask questions to MPs as they arrived and departed. One of the critical issues raised was the rise of antisemitism and extremism on Canadian streets. Mark Carney has joined Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer in issuing a statement urging Israel not to expand military operations in Gaza and to allow humanitarian aid to pass through. This statement was publicly welcomed by Hamas, who thanked them for their demands.

We also learned that the RCMP reported a 488% increase in terrorism-related charges compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, a troubling report from the French government revealed that 7% of places of worship have been infiltrated by “Muslims of France,” a group tied to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Many MPs dodged or avoided Rebel News’ questions regarding the Israeli government’s recent publication of a Level 2 travel warning, which urges Israelis living in or visiting Canada to take increased precautions — including Marc Miller, former Immigration Minister, and Steven Guilbeault, the former Greenpeace activist and current Heritage Minister.

Others, like NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice, explicitly refused to answer Rebel News, citing the same reasons former leader Jagmeet Singh had used to avoid the outlet. Liberal MP Ahmed Hussen went even further, falsely accusing Rebel News of being registered as a lobby group and claiming its reporters are “not journalists, not the press,” telling them to “stop pretending to be.”

Conservative MP Andrew Lawton, a former True North journalist, reacted to the question by saying:

“We need to take extremism very seriously wherever it’s showing itself. I think the rhetoric we’re seeing, escalating into violence and threats of genocide against the Jewish people — this is a real threat here and now, happening in broad daylight on streets across the country, and that needs to stop.”

Conservative MP Jasraj Singh Hallan added:

“We all know the Liberals have let immigration spiral out of control. Those aren’t even just our words — those are the words of the actual immigration minister at the time. He said immigration is out of control. Sean Fraser is, I believe, the most incompetent minister in Canadian history.”

Speaking of Sean Fraser — who had previously announced under Trudeau that he would not seek re-election — he quickly changed his mind when Mark Carney entered the political arena. Fraser is now back in government despite his devastating record as housing and immigration minister.

Alexa Lavoie also encountered Bill Blair, former Minister of National Defence, who was in charge during the Freedom Convoy protests. When asked about the Liberal government’s plans to welcome thousands of Gazan refugees to Canada, Blair answered: “It’s not my understanding.”

