Liberal MPs attempt to defend controversial Temporary Foreign Worker Program

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Liberal MPs attempting to defend their record on immigration as Conservative MPs call for the Temporary Foreign Worker Program to be scrapped.

As Parliament resumed on Monday, Conservative Immigration Critic Michelle Rempel Garner took aim at the Liberals' failure to reduce the influx of temporary workers.

"Since [Carney] took office, tens of thousands of jobs have been lost. But the Liberals are on track this year to bring in the most temporary foreign work permits ever," she said.

"It's so bad that a former Liberal immigration minister just said that they admitted that they let industry become 'addicted to temporary work,'" Rempel Garner continued.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called on the Liberals to end the Temporary Foreign Worker Program earlier this month as youth unemployment surges across the country.

Poilievre calls on the Liberals to permanently end their Temporary Foreign Worker Program to allow young Canadians to get jobs.



"Why is it that they're shutting our own youth out of jobs and replacing them with low-wage temporary foreign workers from poor countries who are… pic.twitter.com/mccNME3Nc0 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 3, 2025

Responding to the criticism, Immigration Minister Lena Diab attempted to defend the Liberals' efforts to reduce the surge of immigrants.

"I know Canadians are concerned, and our government has been working tirelessly. And we understand that we need to see a return to sustainable immigration levels that fits our capacity and serves our growth," she said.

"And that is exactly why we are focused on our levels plan with reducing both temporary and permanent residents in this country," Diab continued.

Despite the Liberals promising a cap of 82,000 temporary foreign workers in 2025, over 105,000 permits have already been granted.