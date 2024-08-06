Liberal MPs' cozy photo with Palestinian terrorist dictator not part of itinerary

By Sheila Gunn Reid Help Jasper! A massive wildfire has struck the town of Jasper, Alberta. Rebel News's Sheila Gunn Reid is on the scene, and Rebel News is crowdfunding for emergency disaster relief efforts. Take Action E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News has obtained documents indicating Mahmoud Abbas was an add-in to the March 2024 trip to the region for Liberals Ya'ara Saks and Melanie Joly. According to internal department planning records, no advanced plans were made to meet with him.

The photo shows Canada's foreign affairs minister Melanie Joly and associate minister of mental health Ya’ara Saks with Palestinian dictator Mahmoud Abbas, who rules Palestinian-controlled territories with an iron fist. Abbas, who enriches the families of Palestinian terrorists through the Pay for Slay program, oppresses his people to make terrorism a lucrative career.

The March MPs' visit occurred six months after the October 7 terror attacks, which left 1,200 Israelis butchered and 240 kidnapped. Seeing Canadian officials cozying up to Abbas was a propaganda win for terrorists.

The meeting with Abbas was shoehorned into the trip.

The Ministers met President Herzog, Minister of Strategic Affairs Dermer, Foreign Minister Katz, the President's wife, Michal Herzog, diverse women's advocates, families of hostages and evacuees, and former PM Lapid. They also visited two affected communities in the Gaza periphery. There was no plan for a meeting with Mahmoud Abbas, although it was added at some point once the duo were in Israel.

Rebel News, funded by your donations at RebelInvestigates.com, filed for access to documents about the trip's planning. The meeting with Abbas was not on the official agenda, and questions about its purpose and planning remain.

Inquiries to Saks’ office were — as always — met with silence.