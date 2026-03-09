Liberal MPs run away when asked about synagogue shootings

Liberal MP runs away when I asked about the synagogue shootings

Three different Toronto synagogues have been attacked by gunmen in five days. This is just the latest in the antisemitic crime wave that has swept over Canada, especially Toronto and Montreal. There’s also a Jewish girls’ school that has been attacked by gunmen three times. A local synagogue has been vandalized literally 10 times. There's another incident every day.

Police haven’t actually done anything about it, other than call press conferences to share their “thoughts and prayers”.

I went to the latest press conference where the police and politicians were mugging for the cameras. The only constructive suggestion came from an Italian-Canadian city councillor, Mike Colle, who said it should be treated as a terrorist incident and that other police — like the federal RCMP and the Ontario Provincial Police — should assist.

I thought that was a good idea, so I asked a Liberal MP who was there for the cameras if she agreed. Her name is Maggie Chi, and she’s the MP for the district where one of the synagogues was shot.

It’s a pretty simple question: does she support RCMP officers helping out?

Instead of answering, she started walking away, saying she needed to find her car. Strangely, that quest saw her running into the synagogue to get away from my questions.

What a weird coward.

Maggie Chi is no worse than Gary Anandasangaree, the Public Safety Minister who ran away from my questions, too. I’m not surprised — he used to be a lawyer for a terrorist group himself, and he actually has to recuse himself from certain terrorism files in his work.

The fact that Mark Carney thought he was the right man for the job tells you pretty much everything you need to know.

I was very glad to talk with several city councillors — they gave me a flicker of hope. What a contrast to the three MPs (including, bizarrely, Conservative Roman Baber) who refused to answer our questions.

I suppose the icing on the cake was at the end of the press conference, when a Toronto Star reporter had a special question for the police chief.

There we were, at a synagogue with bullet holes in it, the third one in five days, the Jewish community reeling, and he actually asked the chief if Islamophobia was on the rise!

So, so gross, and so on-brand for them.

Our motto at Rebel News is “telling the other side of the story”. After watching the lame questions lobbed by the regime media at these police and politicians, I realize what a problem it is that Canadian journalists are all bought and paid for by the government.

They just don’t have any sense of accountability in their questions. That Toronto Star question was the worst, but there were others that were almost as lame.

I think the reason we’re able to put tough questions to Maggie Chi and Gary Anandasangaree is that we don’t take a single dollar in government journalism subsidies — so they can’t hold anything over us — and we’ll ask the questions the other guys won’t.