Liberal MPs won't answer Rebel News questions in Ottawa

With members of Parliament returning for a new session in the House of Commons, Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie has been on the streets of Ottawa tracking down MPs and asking them accountability questions.

But Mark Carney's Liberals aren't fond of answering the independent press, with Justice Minister Sean Fraser declining to answer, Bill Blair appearing to not know what he was talking about and Ahmed Hussen claiming Rebel News reporters aren't real journalists.

On Wednesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle weighed in on Alexa's encounters with the Liberal MPs.

Looking at Hussen's accusations that Alexa was a political lobbyist, Sheila said “she's a journalist doing journalism. Being a journalist is a thing you do; it's an action. It's not a guild you join.”

“If you have to be approved by the government, if you have to be approved by the people you are reporting on — are you a reporter at all or are you just a repeater?”

And while Rebel News boss Ezra Levant publicly acknowledged registering the ForCanada campaign during the election, mainstream journalists blindly ignore lobbying efforts by their union, Unifor.

“The union that represents are registered third-party lobbyists,” Lise said, meaning “the corrupt mainstream media” Hussen regularly speaks to have a political agenda of their own.

“What a weak man,” she added.

“I think people can see my bias,” Sheila said of her own reporting.

“I have never ever claimed to be unbiased. The difference between me and the CBC is that I am honest about it. You know where I'm coming from, I don't think that I could or should ever hide it from you. You know the lens through which I am speaking. And here's the thing, you don't have to pay for it if you don't want to.”