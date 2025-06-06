Liberal throne speech passes without a vote

This week, Prime Minister Mark Carney's government survived its first confidence vote — through a parliamentary quirk. After the Carney Liberals tabled the throne speech, opposition parties then outvoted the Liberals to make amendments to the legislation.

Ultimately, the amended throne speech passed through the House of Commons on division, without seeing a vote from members of Parliament. A motion passed on division means that while individual MPs do not vote, the parties jointly agree that it would pass.

Prior to the vote, interim NDP Leader Don Davies announced his party would not support the motion. The Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois did not publicly share how their parties would have voted. Green Party Leader Elizabeth May said she would support the Liberals.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie shared their thoughts on the strange situation.

“All the parties recognize that Canadians don't want another election,” Tamara said, noting the financial cost of doing so and adding that MPs are about to break for summer.

The topic of another election would “likely be rehashed during the fall session,” she predicted.

Canada is a “really divided and polarized society,” right now, added Alexa.